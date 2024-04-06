Who is leading the 2024 Valero Texas Open after Round two? Day 2 leaderboard explored

The 2024 Valero Texas Open was able to complete the second round this Friday, April 5, as scheduled. The cut line for the event was finally drawn at 1-over, and 82 players made it through.

Akshay Bhatia leads the 2024 Valero Texas Open for the second consecutive day, now with a score of 11-under. Bhatia extended his first-round lead to five strokes despite playing a round of 70, with his first-day score of 63 playing a huge role in his comfortable lead.

Brendan Todd sits in tied second with Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy, with the trio boasting an overall score of 6-under. Rory McIlroy rounds off the top five after he played a round of 70 on day two, settling for 4-under.

2024 Valero Texas Open Day 2 leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard of the 2024 Valero Texas Open (only players who made the cut were included):

1 Akshay Bhatia -11

T2 Brendon Todd -6

T2 Russell Henley -6

T2 Denny McCarthy -6

5 Rory McIlroy -5

T6 Tommy Fleetwood -4

T6 Webb Simpson -4

T6 Adam Schenk -4

T6 Peter Kuest -4

T10 Matti Schmid -3

T10 Robby Shelton -3

T10 Nick Hardy -3

T10 Jordan Spieth -3

T10 Thorbjørn Olesen -3

T10 Ryan Moore -3

T10 Mark Hubbard -3

T10 Corey Conners -3

T18 Martin Laird -2

T18 Aaron Baddeley -2

T18 Ben Martin -2

T18 Tyler Duncan -2

T18 Lucas Glover -2

T18 Stewart Cink -2

T18 Austin Eckroat -2

T18 Bronson Burgoon -2

T18 Kevin Chappell -2

T18 Victor Perez -2

T18 Chan Kim -2

T18 Rico Hoey -2

T18 Pierceson Coody -2

T18 Andrew Putnam -2

T18 Charley Hoffman -2

T18 Max Homa -2

T34 Ben Griffin -1

T34 Chez Reavie -1

T34 Hideki Matsuyama -1

T34 Garrick Higgo -1

T34 Sam Stevens -1

T34 Kevin Streelman -1

T34 Alexander Björk -1

T34 C.T. Pan -1

T34 Justin Lower -1

T34 Adam Scott -1

T34 Ludvig Åberg -1

T34 Davis Thompson -1

T34 Ben Silverman -1

T47 Collin Morikawa E

T47 Keith Mitchell E

T47 Nate Lashley E

T47 Kevin Kisner E

T47 Adam Svensson E

T47 Josh Teater E

T47 Harry Hall E

T47 Christiaan Bezuidenhout E

T47 S.H. Kim E

T47 Tom Whitney E

T47 Vince Whaley E

T47 Andrew Novak E

T47 Brian Harman E

T47 Tyson Alexander E

T47 Joe Highsmith E

T47 Parker Coody E

T63 Lanto Griffin +1

T63 Bud Cauley +1

T63 Ben Kohles +1

T63 Alex Noren +1

T63 Kevin Yu +1

T63 Mac Meissner +1

T63 Ryan McCormick +1

T63 Aaron Rai +1

T63 Maverick McNealy +1

T63 Nicolai Højgaard +1

T63 Carl Yuan +1

T63 Matt Fitzpatrick +1

T63 Brandt Snedeker +1

T63 J.J. Spaun +1

T63 Vincent Norrman +1

T63 David Lipsky +1

T63 Dylan Wu +1

T63 Beau Hossler +1

T63 Ryo Hisatsune +1

T63 Hayden Springer +1

Akshay Bhatia carded four birdies and two bogeys during the second round to consolidate his lead at the Valero Texas Open. His five-stroke lead is the largest for 36 holes at the event since 2010. It also matches the largest lead on the PGA Tour during the current season (Patrick Cantlay, The Genesis Invitational).