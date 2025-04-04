Who is leading the Valero Texas Open 2025 after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2025 Valero Texas Open has been concluded at the iconic TPC San Antonio Oaks Course. With stellar performances across the leaderboard, Sam Ryder takes the early lead with an incredible 9-under-par 63 round.

Ad

Keith Mitchell follows Sam Ryder in the solo second place. The American golfer carded an 8-under-par 64 round at the Valero Texas Open. Brian Harman trails by two strokes with a 6-under-par 66 score.

Jordan Spieth and Carson Young share the 4th position at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. Both the PGA Tour stars posted rounds of 5 under par, 67 each, to stand in contention.

Tommy Fleetwood is tied for 6th place at the 2025 Valero Texas Open along with five other golfers, including amateur star Ben James. The group of world-class players recorded an opening round score of 4 under par, 68 each.

Ad

Trending

The 2025 Valero Texas Open sees a whopping 24 players tied for 19th place, including big names like Alejandro Tosti and Matt Kuchar. The golfers bear an 18-hole score of 2 under par 70 heading into Friday's round.

Here's a look at the top 12 players and ties at the 2025 Valero Texas Open (via PGA Tour):

1 - Sam Ryder (-9)

2 - Keith Mitchell (-8)

3 - Brian Harman (-6)

T4 - Carson Young (-5)

T4 - Jordan Spieth (-5)

T6 - Tommy Fleetwood (-4)

T6 - Aldrich Potgieter (-4)

T6 - Steven Fisk (-4)

T6 - Maverick McNealy (-4)

T6 - Andrew Novak (-4)

T6 - Ben James (A) (-4)

T12 - Chan Kim (-3)

T12 - Sam Burns (-3)

T12 - Tony Finau (-3)

T12 - Matteo Manassero (-3)

T12 - Rico Hoey (-3)

T12 - Emiliano Grillo (-3)

T12 - Peter Malnati (-3)

Ad

Vince Covello sits in last place, 144th, at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He carded a 9-over-par 81 score for Thursday's round in San Antonio.

Sam Ryder's 2025 Valero Texas Open Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Valero Texas Open's scorecard for the first round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 3) - 2

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 2

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback