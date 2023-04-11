Who leads the Official World Golf Rankings after The Masters? A look at the ranking changes

Jon Rahm topped the World Officials Golf Rankings after an incredible win at the 2023 Masters. The Spaniard dethroned Scottie Scheffler from the top position to secure the seat for himself.
Jon Rahm won four PGA Tour events in 2023 and is a well-deserving golfer to be at the top. He topped the world rankings with an average score of 10.8668.
After The Masters, Scottie Scheffler slipped down to second position, while the third spot was secured by Rory McIlroy, who eventually missed the cut.
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm have been battling to secure top positions in the Official World Golf Rankings for the last two years. In October 2021, Rahm was on top. He was dethroned by Scottie Scheffler in March 2022.
Rory McIlroy was in sixth position in January 2022 and surprisingly jumped to third in July 2022, while Jon Rahm slipped down to fifth position. The Northern Irish golfer topped the OWGR in October 2022 after defending his FedEx Cup title.
Scottie Scheffler regained the position in February 2023 after winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but Jon Rahm snatched the title from him within a week after winning the Genesis Invitational Open.
Two weeks later at The Players Championship, Scheffler again became the World No. 1 while Rahm settled for second position, and last week, the Spaniard recaptured the top position after winning The Masters.
Here is a list of the top 50 golfers as per the Official World Golf Rankings:
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 3. Rory McIlroy
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 5. Cameron Smith
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Max Homa
- 8. Will Zalatoris
- 9. Viktor Hovland
- 10. Sam Burne
- 11. Collin Morikawa
- 12. Justin Thomas
- 13. Cameron Young
- 14. Tony Finau
- 15. Jordan Spieth
- 16. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 17. Sungjae Im
- 18. Tyrell Hatton
- 19. Tom Kim
- 20. Kurt Kitayama
- 21. Hideki Matsuyama
- 22. Keegan Bradley
- 23. Shane Lowry
- 24. Joaquin Niemann
- 25. Tommy Fleetwood
- 26. Billy Horschel
- 27. Tom Hoge
- 28. Sahith Theegala
- 29. Russell Henley
- 30. Corey Conners
- 31. Justin Rose
- 32. Chris Kirk
- 33. Jason Day
- 34. Brain Harman
- 35. Abraham Ancer
- 36. Sepp Straka
- 37. Ryan Fox
- 38. Seamus Power
- 39. Brooks Koepka
- 40. Si Woo Kim
- 41. Adam Scott
- 42. Kyoung Hoon Lee
- 43. Thomas Pieters
- 44. Harris English
- 45. Patrick Reed
- 46. Keith Mitchell
- 47. Aaron Wise
- 48. Alex Horen
- 49. JT Poston
- 50. Taylor Moore
"Nadal, Djokovic and Federer" - Fans compare the World's top 3 golfers with tennis stars
The PGA Tour recently posted a graph depicting the tussle for the top position in the Official World Golf Rankings over the last two years between Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler.
Fans jumped into the comments section to compare the world's top 3 golfers to the world's best tennis stars, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer.
They wrote:
"Nadal, Djokovic and Federer"
while others wrote:
"Awesome."
"I mean let’s be honest. It’s Rahm and Scottie… I thought Scottie was toast in the Masters and he came back hard too."
"You mean the pga tour rankings. Cause if LIV on list tried not in the top 50."
"Jon and Scottie head to head."