Who leads the Official World Golf Rankings after The Masters? A look at the ranking changes

Jon Rahm topped the World Officials Golf Rankings after an incredible win at the 2023 Masters. The Spaniard dethroned Scottie Scheffler from the top position to secure the seat for himself.

Jon Rahm won four PGA Tour events in 2023 and is a well-deserving golfer to be at the top. He topped the world rankings with an average score of 10.8668.

After The Masters, Scottie Scheffler slipped down to second position, while the third spot was secured by Rory McIlroy, who eventually missed the cut.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm have been battling to secure top positions in the Official World Golf Rankings for the last two years. In October 2021, Rahm was on top. He was dethroned by Scottie Scheffler in March 2022.

Rory McIlroy was in sixth position in January 2022 and surprisingly jumped to third in July 2022, while Jon Rahm slipped down to fifth position. The Northern Irish golfer topped the OWGR in October 2022 after defending his FedEx Cup title.

Scottie Scheffler regained the position in February 2023 after winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but Jon Rahm snatched the title from him within a week after winning the Genesis Invitational Open.

Two weeks later at The Players Championship, Scheffler again became the World No. 1 while Rahm settled for second position, and last week, the Spaniard recaptured the top position after winning The Masters.

Here is a list of the top 50 golfers as per the Official World Golf Rankings:

1. Jon Rahm

2. Scottie Scheffler

3. Rory McIlroy

4. Patrick Cantlay

5. Cameron Smith

6. Xander Schauffele

7. Max Homa

8. Will Zalatoris

9. Viktor Hovland

10. Sam Burne

11. Collin Morikawa

12. Justin Thomas

13. Cameron Young

14. Tony Finau

15. Jordan Spieth

16. Matt Fitzpatrick

17. Sungjae Im

18. Tyrell Hatton

19. Tom Kim

20. Kurt Kitayama

21. Hideki Matsuyama

22. Keegan Bradley

23. Shane Lowry

24. Joaquin Niemann

25. Tommy Fleetwood

26. Billy Horschel

27. Tom Hoge

28. Sahith Theegala

29. Russell Henley

30. Corey Conners

31. Justin Rose

32. Chris Kirk

33. Jason Day

34. Brain Harman

35. Abraham Ancer

36. Sepp Straka

37. Ryan Fox

38. Seamus Power

39. Brooks Koepka

40. Si Woo Kim

41. Adam Scott

42. Kyoung Hoon Lee

43. Thomas Pieters

44. Harris English

45. Patrick Reed

46. Keith Mitchell

47. Aaron Wise

48. Alex Horen

49. JT Poston

50. Taylor Moore

"Nadal, Djokovic and Federer" - Fans compare the World's top 3 golfers with tennis stars

The PGA Tour recently posted a graph depicting the tussle for the top position in the Official World Golf Rankings over the last two years between Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler.

Fans jumped into the comments section to compare the world's top 3 golfers to the world's best tennis stars, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer.

They wrote:

"Nadal, Djokovic and Federer"

while others wrote:

"Awesome."

"I mean let’s be honest. It’s Rahm and Scottie… I thought Scottie was toast in the Masters and he came back hard too."

Scott Stender @scott_stender @PGATOUR @JonRahmpga @McIlroyRory I mean let’s be honest. It’s Rahm and Scottie… I thought Scottie was toast in the Masters and he came back hard too @PGATOUR @JonRahmpga @McIlroyRory I mean let’s be honest. It’s Rahm and Scottie… I thought Scottie was toast in the Masters and he came back hard too

"You mean the pga tour rankings. Cause if LIV on list tried not in the top 50."

ALk13 @Lk13A @PGATOUR @JonRahmpga

Cause if LIV on list tried not in the top 50. @McIlroyRory You mean the pga tour rankings.Cause if LIV on list tried not in the top 50. @PGATOUR @JonRahmpga @McIlroyRory You mean the pga tour rankings. Cause if LIV on list tried not in the top 50.

"Jon and Scottie head to head."

