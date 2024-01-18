Who is Li Haotong? All you need to know about the Chinese golfer shining at the Dubai Desert Classic

Li Haotong is a Chinese golfer who has been making the headlines after topping the leaderboard of the semi-finished first round of the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday, January 18. The tournament is underway in Dubai, featuring a stellar field, including four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy. Haotong shot a 5-under-par 67 in the opening round.
Li Haotong was born on August 3, 1995, in Miluo City, Hunan, China. He has been playing professional golf since 2011 and currently competes on the European Tour. The 28-year-old was previously part of the Web.com Tour and also played at the PGA Tour China.
The Chinese golfer has won seven professional events, including three European Tour events. Moreover, he has also played in the Majors. His first European Tour victory was recorded at the Volvo China Open in 2016, where he defeated Felipe Aguilar by three strokes. He shot four rounds of 69-67-66-64 to score 22-under-par 266.
Haotong then went on to win the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in 2018 by registering a one-stroke victory over Rory McIlroy. He has also emerged victorious at the 2022 BMW International Open.
In 2017, Li Haotong finished third at The Open Championship. His best finish at the Masters was recorded in 2018 when he ended in a tie for the 32nd place. He settled for the T17 position at the PGA Championship in 2020 and the T16 at the US Open in 2018, his best finishes at the Majors.
Although he had a smooth start to his professional career, Haotong had a terrible season in 2023. He could only make the cut in two tournaments last season on the DP World Tour. In 2024, Haotong has got off to a reasonably good start, leading the Hero Dubai Dessert Classic after the semi-finished first round.
Here are the results of all the tournaments Li Haotong played in the 2022–23 DP World Tour:
- Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Missed Cut
- Singapore Classic: Missed Cut
- Thailand Classic: Missed Cut
- ISPS Handa Championship: T31
- Korea Championship: T71
- DS Automobiles Italian Open: Missed Cut
- Soudal Open: Missed Cut
- KLM Open: Missed Cut
- Porsche European Open: Missed Cut
- Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed: Missed Cut
- BMW International Open: Missed Cut
- Betfred British Masters: Missed Cut
- Made in HimmerLand: Missed Cut
- D+D Real Czech Masters: Missed Cut
- Omega European Masters: Missed Cut
- Horizon Irish Open: Missed Cut
- BMW PGA Championship: Missed Cut
- Cazoo Open de France: Withdrawn
- Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Withdrawn
Li Haotong's performance at the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic
Haotong had a good start to the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He began his campaign with a birdie on the third hole. The Chinese carded another birdie on the sixth hole and made two more on the 10th and 11th holes.
Haotong shot seven birdies in the opening round of the DP World Tour event along with two bogeys to score 5-under 67. He scored two birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine and two bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes.
The 2024 Dubai Desert Classic started with its first round on Thursday, January 18, in Dubai and will have its finale on Sunday, January 21.