Who is Li Haotong? All you need to know about the Chinese golfer shining at the Dubai Desert Classic

Li Haotong is a Chinese golfer who has been making the headlines after topping the leaderboard of the semi-finished first round of the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday, January 18. The tournament is underway in Dubai, featuring a stellar field, including four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy. Haotong shot a 5-under-par 67 in the opening round.

Li Haotong was born on August 3, 1995, in Miluo City, Hunan, China. He has been playing professional golf since 2011 and currently competes on the European Tour. The 28-year-old was previously part of the Web.com Tour and also played at the PGA Tour China.

The Chinese golfer has won seven professional events, including three European Tour events. Moreover, he has also played in the Majors. His first European Tour victory was recorded at the Volvo China Open in 2016, where he defeated Felipe Aguilar by three strokes. He shot four rounds of 69-67-66-64 to score 22-under-par 266.

Haotong then went on to win the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in 2018 by registering a one-stroke victory over Rory McIlroy. He has also emerged victorious at the 2022 BMW International Open.

In 2017, Li Haotong finished third at The Open Championship. His best finish at the Masters was recorded in 2018 when he ended in a tie for the 32nd place. He settled for the T17 position at the PGA Championship in 2020 and the T16 at the US Open in 2018, his best finishes at the Majors.

Although he had a smooth start to his professional career, Haotong had a terrible season in 2023. He could only make the cut in two tournaments last season on the DP World Tour. In 2024, Haotong has got off to a reasonably good start, leading the Hero Dubai Dessert Classic after the semi-finished first round.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Li Haotong played in the 2022–23 DP World Tour:

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Missed Cut

Singapore Classic: Missed Cut

Thailand Classic: Missed Cut

ISPS Handa Championship: T31

Korea Championship: T71

DS Automobiles Italian Open: Missed Cut

Soudal Open: Missed Cut

KLM Open: Missed Cut

Porsche European Open: Missed Cut

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed: Missed Cut

BMW International Open: Missed Cut

Betfred British Masters: Missed Cut

Made in HimmerLand: Missed Cut

D+D Real Czech Masters: Missed Cut

Omega European Masters: Missed Cut

Horizon Irish Open: Missed Cut

BMW PGA Championship: Missed Cut

Cazoo Open de France: Withdrawn

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Withdrawn

Li Haotong's performance at the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic

Haotong had a good start to the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He began his campaign with a birdie on the third hole. The Chinese carded another birdie on the sixth hole and made two more on the 10th and 11th holes.

Haotong shot seven birdies in the opening round of the DP World Tour event along with two bogeys to score 5-under 67. He scored two birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine and two bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes.

The 2024 Dubai Desert Classic started with its first round on Thursday, January 18, in Dubai and will have its finale on Sunday, January 21.