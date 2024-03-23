Who is LPGA player Sarah Schmelzel? All about the Titleist golfer

Sarah Schmelzel is an American professional golfer, who is currently in California competing in the Dio Implant LA Open with the T33 spot on the leaderboard. Born on 12 May 1994, Schmelzel started playing golf when she was just five.

However, her passion for the sport ignited when she witnessed Annika Sörenstam shoot a remarkable 59 at Moon Valley, in 2001. Schmelzel started taking part in high school golf and enjoyed a stellar amateur career, excelling both during her high school years and throughout her time at university.

The talented golfer initially clinched the Kingman City Junior Championship in 2005, and from that point onwards, she accumulated significant accolades up until 2009. Between 2012 and 2016, Schmelzel was a student at the University of South Carolina, where she received an All-America Honorable Mention and was also named a 2016 Golfweek All-American.

A look into Sarah Schmelzel's professional journey

Sarah Schmelzel began her professional career in 2016 and entered the Symetra Tour in 2017. During the 2018 season, she secured seven top-10 finishes, impressively landing in the top five in four of her last five appearances. This streak propelled her to a season-ending position of 13th on the Epson Tour Official Money List.

Not just that, the 29-year-old golfer also secured an LPGA Tour card for the 2019 season by clinching third place at the inaugural LPGA Q-Series. Remarkably, as a rookie, she competed in 25 tournaments and impressively made the cut in 20 of them. Her outstanding performance throughout the season resulted in an impressive cash prize of $251,284.

The following year, Sarah Schmelzel competed in 15 events, successfully making the cut in 12 of them and accumulating earnings of $198,601. She continued to play for the next seasons and earned some of the best finishes.

Among her notable achievements are her solo third-place finish at the 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship and her second-place finish at the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA tournament, marking some of her best performances to date.

Altogether, the skilled golfer has amassed ten top-10 finishes and has earned a total of $2,034,792 in career earnings. Presently, she holds the 73rd position on the Rolex Rankings. She uses a mixed bag of golf equipment from various brands including Titleist, Callaway, and Ping.

Sarah Schmelzel has also taken part in several Major tournaments throughout her career. While she hasn't secured a victory in any of these tournaments, she has achieved respectable finishes, such as her T14 placement at the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship and her T23 finish at the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open.