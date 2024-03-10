Blue Bay LPGA: Full leaderboard explored as Bailey Tardy bags her maiden Tour win

The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA Tournament ended in victory for Bailey Tardy, who picked up her first victory on the PGA Tour. With an overall score of 19 under par at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Tardy took home $330,000 of the total prize purse of $2.2 million.

Bailey Tardy held off Sarah Schmelzel by four strokes at the Blue Bay LPGA. Schmelzel finished in second place, while Ayaka Furue finished in sole third place. Speaking about her first ever LPGA win, Bailey Tardy said via ESPN:

"I mean, a lot of emotions right now. A lot of hard work and just a lot of doubt that was in my head that I could be at this level and win. This is special."

Lydia Ko, who was also in contention for the win at the Blue Bay LPGA, faded away in the final round, ultimately finishing tied for fourth.

Exploring the full leaderboard for the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA Tournament

Following is the full leaderboard for the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA Tournament:

1: Bailey Tardy, -19

2: Sarah Schmelzel, -15

3: Ayaka Furue, -14

T-4: Savannah Katarina Grewal, -13

T-4: Minjee Lee, -13

T-4: Lydia Ko, -13

7: Ruixin Liu, -12

8: Stephanie Meadow, -11

9: Hye-Jin Choi, -10

T-10: Xiyu Janet Lin, -9

T-10: Lucy Li, -9

T-12: Celine Boutier, -8

T-12: Gaby Lopez, -8

T-12: Mao Saigo, -8

T-15: Michelle Zhang, -7

T-15: Yan Liu, -7

T-15: Anna Nordqvist, -7

T-15: Albane Valenzuela, -7

T-15: Gabriela Ruffels, -7

T-15: Sei Young Kim, -7

T-21: Yuna Nishimura, -6

T-21: Frida Kinhult, -6

T-21: Moriya Jutanugarn, -6

T-21: Lauren Coughlin, -6

T-21: Mi Hyang Lee, -6

T-21: Yu Jin Sung, -6

T-21: Olivia Cowan, -6

T-28: Emily Kristine Pedersen, -5

T-28: Narin An, -5

30: Esther Henseleit, -4

T-31: Hee Young Park, -3

T-31: Kristen Gillman, -3

T-31: Jennifer Song, -3

T-31: Weiwei Zhang, -3

T-31: Yu Liu, -3

T-31: Caroline Inglis, -3

T-37: Xiaowen Yin, -2

T-37: Auston Kim, -2

T-37: Muni He, -2

T-37: Chanettee Wannasaen, -2

T-41: Danlin Cai, -1

T-41: Pavarisa Yoktuan, -1

T-41: Mary Liu, -1

T-44: Roberta Liti, E

T-44: Daniela Darquea, E

T-44: Yuai Ji, E

T-44: Miranda Wang, E

T-48: Yijia Ren, +1, Amateur

T-48: Paula Reto, +1

T-48: Wichanee Meechai, +1

T-48: Celine Borge, +1

T-52: Azahara Munoz, +2

T-52: Peiyun Chien, +2

T-52: Liqi Zeng, +2

T-55: Sandra Gal, +3

T-55: Agathe Laisne, +3

T-55: Zixuan Wang (a), +3

T-55: Wei-Ling Hsu, +3

59: Ruoning Yin, +5

60: Linnea Strom, +6

T-61: Iris Wang, +7

T-61: Lauren Hartlage, +7

T-63: Xinyu Cao, +8

T-63: Yanhong Pan, +8

65: Yuli Shi, +11

66: Matilda Castren, +16

The sixth event on the LPGA Tour will be the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in Palos Verdes Estates, California.