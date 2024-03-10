How much did Bailey Tardy win from the $2,200,000 purse at Blue Bay LPGA?

Bailey Tardy picked up her first-ever LPGA win at the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA tournament, held at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, China. Finishing with a 7 under 65 during her final round, she held off Sarah Schmelzel and Ayaka Furue for the win.

The Blue Bay LPGA, held from May 6 to 10, boasted a prize purse of $2,200,000. Of that, Bailey Tardy took home an impressive $330,000.

Speaking about her very first win on the LPGA Tour at Blue Bay LPGA, Tardy said via BBC:

"A lot of doubt was in my head that I could be at this level and win. This is special."

Schmelzel took home $208,128 while third-place finisher Furue won $150,982 at the Blue Bay LPGA.

Full prize money payout for 2024 Blue Bay LPGA explored

Following is the full list of prize money payouts for the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA Tournament (Via Golf News Net):

1st - Bailey Tardy - $330,000

2nd - Sarah Schmelzel - $208,128

3rd - Ayaka Furue - $150,982

T4 - Savannah Katarina Grewal - $95,907

T4 - Minjee Lee - $95,907

T4 - Lydia Ko - $95,907

7th - Ruixin Liu - $64,381

8th - Stephanie Meadow - $56,405

9th - Hye-Jin Choi - $50,708

T10 - Xiyu Lin - $44,440

T10 - Lucy Li - $44,440

T12 - Celine Boutier - $37,450

T12 - Gaby Lopez - $37,450

T12 - Mao Saigo - $37,450

T15 - Yunxuan Zhang - $29,247

T15 - Yan Liu - $29,247

T15 - Anna Nordqvist - $29,247

T15 - Albane Valenzuela - $29,247

T15 - Gabriela Ruffels - $29,247

T15 - Sei Young Kim - $29,247

T21 - Yuna Nishimura - $22,660

T21 - Frida Kinhult - $22,660

T21 - Moriya Jutanugarn - $22,660

T21 - Lauren Coughlin - $22,660

T21 - Mi Hyang Lee - $22,660

T21 - Yu Jin Sung - $22,660

T21 - Olivia Cowan - $22,660

T28 - Emily Kristine Pedersen - $18,972

T28 - Narin An - $18,972

30th - Esther Henseleit - $17,890

T31 - Hee Young Park - $15,554

T31 - Kristen Gillman - $15,554

T31 - Jennifer Song - $15,554

T31 - Weiwei Zhang - $15,554

T31 - Yu Liu - $15,554

T31 - Caroline Inglis - $15,554

T37 - Xiaowen Yin - $12,620

T37 - Auston Kim - $12,620

T37 - Muni He - $12,620

T37 - Chanettee Wannasaen - $12,620

T41 - Danlin Cai - $10,939

T41 - Pavarisa Yoktuan - $10,939

T41 - Mary Liu - $10,939

T44 - Roberta Liti - $9,515

T44 - Daniela Darquea - $9,515

T44 - Yuai Ji - $9,515

T44 - Miranda Wang - $9,515

T48 - Yijia Ren (a) - $0

T48 - Paula Reto - $8,318

T48 - Wichanee Meechai - $8,318

T48 - Celine Borge - $8,318

T52 - Azahara Munoz - $7,521

T52 - Peiyun Chien - $7,521

T52 - Liqi Zeng - $7,521

T55 - Sandra Gal - $6,837

T55 - Agathe Laisne - $6,837

T55 - Zixuan Wang (a) - $0

T55 - Wei-Ling Hsu - $6,837

59th - Ruoning Yin - $6,382

60th - Linnea Strom - $6,153

T61 - Iris Wang - $5,812

T61 - Lauren Hartlage - $5,812

T63 - Xinyu Cao - $5,527

T63 - Yanhong Pan - $5,527

65th - Yuli Shi - $5,356

66th - Matilda Castren - $5,242.

The LPGA Tour will now move on to the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship in California.