How much did Bailey Tardy win from the $2,200,000 purse at Blue Bay LPGA?

Bailey Tardy picked up her first-ever LPGA win at the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA tournament, held at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, China. Finishing with a 7 under 65 during her final round, she held off Sarah Schmelzel and Ayaka Furue for the win.
The Blue Bay LPGA, held from May 6 to 10, boasted a prize purse of $2,200,000. Of that, Bailey Tardy took home an impressive $330,000.
Speaking about her very first win on the LPGA Tour at Blue Bay LPGA, Tardy said via BBC:
"A lot of doubt was in my head that I could be at this level and win. This is special."
Schmelzel took home $208,128 while third-place finisher Furue won $150,982 at the Blue Bay LPGA.
Full prize money payout for 2024 Blue Bay LPGA explored
Following is the full list of prize money payouts for the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA Tournament (Via Golf News Net):
- 1st - Bailey Tardy - $330,000
- 2nd - Sarah Schmelzel - $208,128
- 3rd - Ayaka Furue - $150,982
- T4 - Savannah Katarina Grewal - $95,907
- T4 - Minjee Lee - $95,907
- T4 - Lydia Ko - $95,907
- 7th - Ruixin Liu - $64,381
- 8th - Stephanie Meadow - $56,405
- 9th - Hye-Jin Choi - $50,708
- T10 - Xiyu Lin - $44,440
- T10 - Lucy Li - $44,440
- T12 - Celine Boutier - $37,450
- T12 - Gaby Lopez - $37,450
- T12 - Mao Saigo - $37,450
- T15 - Yunxuan Zhang - $29,247
- T15 - Yan Liu - $29,247
- T15 - Anna Nordqvist - $29,247
- T15 - Albane Valenzuela - $29,247
- T15 - Gabriela Ruffels - $29,247
- T15 - Sei Young Kim - $29,247
- T21 - Yuna Nishimura - $22,660
- T21 - Frida Kinhult - $22,660
- T21 - Moriya Jutanugarn - $22,660
- T21 - Lauren Coughlin - $22,660
- T21 - Mi Hyang Lee - $22,660
- T21 - Yu Jin Sung - $22,660
- T21 - Olivia Cowan - $22,660
- T28 - Emily Kristine Pedersen - $18,972
- T28 - Narin An - $18,972
- 30th - Esther Henseleit - $17,890
- T31 - Hee Young Park - $15,554
- T31 - Kristen Gillman - $15,554
- T31 - Jennifer Song - $15,554
- T31 - Weiwei Zhang - $15,554
- T31 - Yu Liu - $15,554
- T31 - Caroline Inglis - $15,554
- T37 - Xiaowen Yin - $12,620
- T37 - Auston Kim - $12,620
- T37 - Muni He - $12,620
- T37 - Chanettee Wannasaen - $12,620
- T41 - Danlin Cai - $10,939
- T41 - Pavarisa Yoktuan - $10,939
- T41 - Mary Liu - $10,939
- T44 - Roberta Liti - $9,515
- T44 - Daniela Darquea - $9,515
- T44 - Yuai Ji - $9,515
- T44 - Miranda Wang - $9,515
- T48 - Yijia Ren (a) - $0
- T48 - Paula Reto - $8,318
- T48 - Wichanee Meechai - $8,318
- T48 - Celine Borge - $8,318
- T52 - Azahara Munoz - $7,521
- T52 - Peiyun Chien - $7,521
- T52 - Liqi Zeng - $7,521
- T55 - Sandra Gal - $6,837
- T55 - Agathe Laisne - $6,837
- T55 - Zixuan Wang (a) - $0
- T55 - Wei-Ling Hsu - $6,837
- 59th - Ruoning Yin - $6,382
- 60th - Linnea Strom - $6,153
- T61 - Iris Wang - $5,812
- T61 - Lauren Hartlage - $5,812
- T63 - Xinyu Cao - $5,527
- T63 - Yanhong Pan - $5,527
- 65th - Yuli Shi - $5,356
- 66th - Matilda Castren - $5,242.
The LPGA Tour will now move on to the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship in California.