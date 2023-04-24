Who is Lucas Herbert? A look at the ISPS Handa Championship winner's career so far

Lucas Herbert is a professional golfer from Australia who competes on the European Tour. He recently won the ISPS Handa Championship after outlasting Aaron Cockerill.

After tying for 15-under-265 after the fourth round, the pair battled in a playoff to win the title. They both hit a par-4 on the first hole of the playoffs, and Herbert swiftly advanced to second and won his third DP World Tour title.

Speaking about his victory, Lucas Herbert said:

“I’ve come here so many times and loved it so to get back here and win, it means a lot. It was kind of solid, I didn’t think I did anything special. I just hit solid shots where I needed to, didn’t think I hit too many bad shots. Made some putts where I needed to.”

Lucas Herbert began the competition by making a bogey on the second hole of the first round. He finished with a 67 after five birdies and two bogeys. In the second round, Herbert birdied the first two holes, getting the tournament lead. He finished with nine birdies and two bogeys for a 63.

Lucas Herbert tied for first place with Aaron Cockerill after the final round at 67 and then took the lead in the playoffs.

Early and professional career of Lucas Herbert

Lucas Herbert was born on 5 December 1995 in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia. He played junior-level golf at Neangar Park Golf Club and Commonwealth Golf Club before starting his professional journey.

Herbert, during his amateur career, represented his country in the 2014 Eisenhower Trophy on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He turned pro in 2015.

Lucas Herbert started his professional career playing on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He finished runner-up in the Isuzu Queensland Open. He once again finished runner-up in the 2017 New South Wales event.

Lucas Herbert started his European tour via a Sponsor Exemption and competed in the Race to Dubai, finishing 47th.

Herbert won his first European tour title in 2020 at the Omega Dubai Classic. He defeated Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a playoff to win the title.

Lucas Herbert has won four professional events in his career, including one PGA Tour and three European tours. He has reached No. 40 in the world rankings and has played in all four major tournaments.

Herbert had the best finish at the 2022 PGA Championship when he was tied for 13th place.

ISPS Handa Championship Leaderboard

1. Lucas Herbert: -15

2. Aaron Cockerill: -15

3. Calum Hall: -14

T4. Grant Forrest: -13

T4. Hiroshi Iwata: -13

T6. Robert MacIntyre: -11

T6. Yannik Paul: -11

T6. Jordan Smith: -11

T9. Jorge Campillo: -10

T9. Deon Germishuys: -10

T9. Jazz Janewattanond: -10

T12. Takumi Kanaya: -9

T12. Keita Nakajima: -9

T14. Yosuke Asaji: -8

T14. Marcus Helligkilde: -8

T16. Alexander Bjork: -7

T16. Rasmus Hojgaard: -7

T16. Yuki Inamori: -7

T16. Daijiro Izumida: -7

T16. Maximilian Kieffer: -7

T16. Jacques Kruyswijk: -7

T16. David Law: -7

T23. Wil Besseling: -6

T23. Rafa Cabrera Bello: -6

T23. Daniel Hillier: -6

T23. Rikuya Hoshino: -6

T23. Yuto Katsuragawa: -6

T23. Guido Migliozzi: -6

T23. Ryutaro Nagano: -6

T23. Marcel Siem: -6

