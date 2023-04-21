What is DP World Tour’s 2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan prize purse? Winner’s share explored

Two weeks after The Masters, golfers on the European Tour returned this week with the 2023 ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. The event, being played at PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, Japan, teed off on Thursday and will go on till Sunday.

The ISPS Handa Championship Japan has a $2 million prize purse on offer. The event has a 156-player field playing for the top prize. According to the European Tour, the event’s winner will bag $340,000, the standard 17 percent payout on the circuit’s prize money distribution chart. Apart from the prize money, the winner will also earn approximately 16 Official World Golf Ranking points, 460 Race to Dubai points, along with a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well as berths into other key events.

The 17th event of the year on the 2023 European Tour schedule, the ISPS Handa Championship Japan has a 36-hole cut. Much like other events on the tour, the 65 and ties on the leaderboard will win paychecks. The event’s field is headlined by the likes of Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Smith, and Ernie Els, among others.

2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan prize money

1 - $340,000

2 - $220,000

3 - $125,200

4 - $100,000

5 - $84,800

6 - $70,000

7 - $60,000

8 - $50,000

9 - $44,800

10 - $40,000

11 - $36,800

12 - $34,400

13 - $32,200

14 - $30,600

15 - $29,400

16 - $28,200

17 - $27,000

18 - $25,800

19 - $24,800

20 - $24,000

21 - $23,200

22 - $22,600

23 - $22,000

24 - $21,400

25 - $20,800

26 - $20,200

27 - $19,600

28 - $19,000

29 - $18,400

30 - $17,800

31 - $17,200

32 - $16,600

33 - $16,000

34 - $15,400

35 - $14,800

36 - $14,200

37 - $13,800

38 - $13,400

39 - $13,000

40 - $12,600

41 - $12,200

42 - $11,800

43 - $11,400

44 - $11,000

45 - $10,600

46 - $10,200

47 - $9,800

48 - $9,400

49 - $9,000

50 - $8,600

51 - $8,200

52 - $7,800

53 - $7,400

54 - $7,000

55 - $6,800

56 - $6,600

57 - $6,400

58 - $6,200

59 - $6,000

60 - $5,800

61 - $5,600

62 - $5,400

63 - $5,200

64 - $5,000

65 - $4,800

It is pertinent to note that the DP World Tour’s ISPS Handa Championship takes place parallel to the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic. Unlike the Japan event, the American circuit’s event 27th sanctioned event has a total prize purse of $8.6 million. According to the tour’s standard prize money distribution chart, the winners of the two-man team event will bag a whopping $2,485,400, along with valuable points on offer.

