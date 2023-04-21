What is DP World Tour’s 2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan prize purse? Winner’s share explored

Two weeks after The Masters, golfers on the European Tour returned this week with the 2023 ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. The event, being played at PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, Japan, teed off on Thursday and will go on till Sunday.
The ISPS Handa Championship Japan has a $2 million prize purse on offer. The event has a 156-player field playing for the top prize. According to the European Tour, the event’s winner will bag $340,000, the standard 17 percent payout on the circuit’s prize money distribution chart. Apart from the prize money, the winner will also earn approximately 16 Official World Golf Ranking points, 460 Race to Dubai points, along with a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well as berths into other key events.
The 17th event of the year on the 2023 European Tour schedule, the ISPS Handa Championship Japan has a 36-hole cut. Much like other events on the tour, the 65 and ties on the leaderboard will win paychecks. The event’s field is headlined by the likes of Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Smith, and Ernie Els, among others.
2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan prize money
- 1 - $340,000
- 2 - $220,000
- 3 - $125,200
- 4 - $100,000
- 5 - $84,800
- 6 - $70,000
- 7 - $60,000
- 8 - $50,000
- 9 - $44,800
- 10 - $40,000
- 11 - $36,800
- 12 - $34,400
- 13 - $32,200
- 14 - $30,600
- 15 - $29,400
- 16 - $28,200
- 17 - $27,000
- 18 - $25,800
- 19 - $24,800
- 20 - $24,000
- 21 - $23,200
- 22 - $22,600
- 23 - $22,000
- 24 - $21,400
- 25 - $20,800
- 26 - $20,200
- 27 - $19,600
- 28 - $19,000
- 29 - $18,400
- 30 - $17,800
- 31 - $17,200
- 32 - $16,600
- 33 - $16,000
- 34 - $15,400
- 35 - $14,800
- 36 - $14,200
- 37 - $13,800
- 38 - $13,400
- 39 - $13,000
- 40 - $12,600
- 41 - $12,200
- 42 - $11,800
- 43 - $11,400
- 44 - $11,000
- 45 - $10,600
- 46 - $10,200
- 47 - $9,800
- 48 - $9,400
- 49 - $9,000
- 50 - $8,600
- 51 - $8,200
- 52 - $7,800
- 53 - $7,400
- 54 - $7,000
- 55 - $6,800
- 56 - $6,600
- 57 - $6,400
- 58 - $6,200
- 59 - $6,000
- 60 - $5,800
- 61 - $5,600
- 62 - $5,400
- 63 - $5,200
- 64 - $5,000
- 65 - $4,800
It is pertinent to note that the DP World Tour’s ISPS Handa Championship takes place parallel to the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic. Unlike the Japan event, the American circuit’s event 27th sanctioned event has a total prize purse of $8.6 million. According to the tour’s standard prize money distribution chart, the winners of the two-man team event will bag a whopping $2,485,400, along with valuable points on offer.