Who made the Friday cut at the Fortinet Championship 2023? Leaderboard after Day 2 explored

Sahith Theegala topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Fortinet Championship after the second round on Friday, September 15. He finished in a two-way tie with S.H. Kim. They settled for a score of under 12, one stroke ahead of Sangmoon Bae.

Eric Cole finished in fourth place followed by Kelly Kraft. Defending champion Max Homa tied for sixth place in a five-way tie with Justin Thomas, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, and Justin Lower.

Theegala played two rounds of 68 and 64 to top the leaderboard with a score of 8-under par 132 while Kim scored 68 in the first round and 67 in the second round.

Sixty-eight golfers made the cut at the event after playing on 36 holes. Players including Akshay Bhatia, Zach Johnson, Arjun Atwal, and Nick Hardy missed the cut at the tournament.

Fortinet Championship 2023 Round 2 leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Fortinet Championship:

T1 Sahith Theegala: -12

T1 S.H. Kim: -12

3 Sangmoon Bae: -11

4 Eric Cole: -10

5 Kelly Kraft: -9

T6 Max Homa: -8

T6 Justin Thomas: -8

T6 Cam Davis: -8

T6 Sam Ryder: -8

T6 Justin Lower: -8

T11 Martin Trainer: -7

T11 Matt Kuchar: -7

T11 K.H. Lee: -7

T11 Ryan Moore: -7

T11 Robby Shelton: -7

T11 Callum Tarren: -7

T11 Harry Hall: -7

T11 Jason Dufner: -7

T19 Sam Stevens: -6

T19 Nate Lashley: -6

T19 James Hahn: -6

T19 Erik van Rooyen: -6

T19 Davis Thompson: -6

T19 Scott Harrington: -6

T19 D.J. Trahan: -6

T19 Austin Cook: -6

T19 Tom Johnson: -6

T19 David Lipsky: -6

T19 Chad Ramey: -6

T19 Sung Kang: -6

T19 Mark Hubbard: -6

T19 Lucas Herbert: -6

T33 Brice Garnett: -5

T33 Mackenzie Hughes: -5

T33 Peter Malnati: -5

T33 Patton Kizzire: -5

T33 Hank Lebioda: -5

T33 Jimmy Walker: -5

T33 Dylan Wu: -5

T33 Beau Hossler: -5

T33 Martin Laird: -5

T33 Vince Whaley: -5

T33 Zac Blair: -5

T44 Tyson Alexander: -4

T44 Chesson Hadley: -4

T44 Justin Suh: -4

T44 J.J. Spaun: -4

T44 Russell Knox: -4

T44 Brendon Todd: -4

T44 Greyson Sigg: -4

T44 Kevin Streelman: -4

T52 Troy Merritt: -3

T52 Chez Reavie: -3

T52 Ben Taylor: -3

T52 Stephan Jaeger: -3

T52 Andrew Landry: -3

T52 Carl Yuan: -3

T52 Matthias Schwab: -3

T52 Scott Stallings: -3

T52 Richy Werenski: -3

T52 William McGirt: -3

T52 Ben Crane: -3

T52 Carson Young: -3

T52 Luke List: -3

T52 Preston Summerhays (a): -3

T52 Doug Ghim: -3

T52 Kevin Kisner: -3

T52 Satoshi Kodaira: -3