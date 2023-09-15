Who is Marcus Helligkilde? 5 things you need to know about the DP World Tour golfer

Marcus Helligkilde had a blistering start in the ongoing 2023 BMW PGA Championship. He is leading the table after the first round at the Wentworth Club in Surrey and is two strokes ahead of tied for second players Richie Ramsay and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The DP World Tour golfer shot a round of 8 under 64 and his scorecard included 10 birdies and two bogeys. Interestingly, he shot consecutive birdies from the fourth to the seventh hole and then from the 16th to the 18th hole.

What are 5 things about Marcus Helligkilde that you need to know?

There are very few things available about the 26-year-old golfer who took the golfing fraternity by storm at the ongoing 2023 BMW PGA Championship. However, here are some of the facts we could find about him.

1) Born in Denmark

Marcus Helligkilde was born on October 5, 1996, in Smorumnedre, Denmark. He turned professional in 2017 and is currently ranked 232 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He is yet to win his first win on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

2) Two wins as an Amateur

Before turning professional in 2017, the 26-year-old Danish golfer won two tournaments as an amateur. His first win came in 2015 at the Turkish Amateur Open Championship, where he defeated Peter Melching in a playoff.

Later on, Marcus Helligkilde won the 2016 Hillerod Pokalen in Asserbo Pokalen to record his second and last win as an amateur.

He also represented the Denmark team in the European Amateur Team Championship (2016 and 2017) and the Eisenhower Trophy (2016).

3) Made his debut on the DP World Tour in 2021

Marcus Helligkilde made his debut on the DP World Tour back in 2021. He participated in the Made in HimmerLand and finished T25 on the leaderboard. He ended the tournament with an aggregate score of 9 under 275, including an 8 under 64 in the final round at the Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort in Denmark.

4) Seven wins as a professional

While the 26-year-old golfer is still searching for his first win on the DP World Tour, he has won seven tournaments as a professional. Here is the list of the wins he has recorded till now:

2018 - Ekerum Oland Masters

2020 - Lumine Hills Open

2021 - ECCO Tour Spanish Masters

2020 - Jyske Bank Danish PGA Championship

2021 - Vierumäki Finnish Challenge

2021 - Swiss Challenge

2021 - Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final

Marcus Helligkilde has three wins each in the Nordic Golf League and the Challenge Tour, while he has one win on the Danish Golf Tour.

5) Career earnings of over $1 million dollars on the DP World Tour

The Danish golfer had been a regular on the European Tour. He has played 45 tournaments so far and made 30 cuts. He has finished in the top 10 four times so far and also registered his career-best runner-up finish at the 2023 Korea Championship.

Marcus Helligkilde has accumulated a total of €981,382.97 (which is close to $1 million) competing on the DP World Tour.