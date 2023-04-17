Who is Matt Fitzpatrick’s legendary caddie? All you need to know about Billy Foster

From winning the 2022 US Open to the 2023 RBC Heritage, Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie, Billy Foster, has been by his side from worst to best. The English golfer started his journey with the legendary caddie in 2018 after Foster split his ways with Lee Westwood, who has now joined the LIV Golf series.

Billy Foster has worked with several golfers over the years, including Spanish star golfer Seve Ballesteros, and has also caddied for former Masters winner Sergio Garcia. However, he never won a major tournament until 2022, while working with Fitzpatrick.

When the golfer won the US Open in 2022, Foster confessed in an interview that the gorilla finally went off his back. As quoted by the Guardian, he said:

“I’d seen a lot of my mates win majors. I had gone so close over the years. Darren had his chances, Thomas at Sandwich, Westy with Mickelson at the Masters and three-putting at Turnberry in 2009. There was a lot of heartbreak in there, a lot of scar tissue. Once Will’s putt missed it was just utter relief. The gorilla is now off my back. Not a monkey, a gorilla.”

Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie helped him improve his game and also emotionally. Last year, he played a round of 2-under-par for 68 at the PGA Championship in tough conditions under the guidance of Billy Foster.

Via Golf Monthly, Matt said:

"I think that's the one thing that I've learnt more and more certainly over the last few years, particularly with Billy on the bag as well, is just to stay patient and the birdies will come, basically,"

Fitzpatrick and Foster are once again making headlines in the newspaper after the US Open champion won a trophy at the Harbour Town Link Golf Club.

"My golfing hero" - Billy Foster talks about his favourite golfer

Billy Foster began his career working with Hugh Baiocchi, a South African golfer. He then joined Gordan Brand Junior for his first Ryder Cup.

Foster is one of the best-recognized caddies in the world and has been on the bag of renowned golfers, including two-time Masters winner Seve Ballesteros. In 2022, he spoke about the late golfer in an interview with Golf Monthly:

“I grew up going to every Open Championship from the age of nine in 1975, so Seve Ballesteros was my golfing hero – like he was for most people of my generation.”

Matt Fitzpatrick has benefited while working with Billy Foster and that helped him win the first major of his career. Recalling their US Open game, Foster said, as quoted by the Guardian:

“I always thought Matt was a winner but I must admit didn’t think he’d become as good as he has. He’s far better than I thought. He has an incredible work ethic, no one works harder. I can definitely see him winning further majors.”

At the 2023 RBC Heritage, Billy Foster was confident that Fitzpatrick would win the tournament. He made a celebratory fist ahead of the third hole of the playoffs.

