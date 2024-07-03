Who is Max McGreevy? Everything about the PGA Tour-bound Korn Ferry Tour champion

Max McGreevy is a 29-year-old golfer from the United States who has earned his PGA Tour card. He recently emerged victorious at the 2024 Memorial Health Championship.

McGreevy was born in 1995 in Edmond, Oklahoma to Brian and Sherry McGreevy. He attended his high school at Edmond Santa Fe High School in Oklahoma and started playing golf at an early age.

McGreeve enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and represented them in his collegiate golf career. As per the Sooners website, his notable finishes include:

First Place at Gopher Invitational (fall 2015)

at Gopher Invitational (fall 2015) Tie for First Place (Co-medalist Honors) at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (fall 2016)

at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (fall 2016) First Place at Lone Star Invitational (spring 2017)

He completed a degree in authoritative initiative in 2017, which was also the year when he turned professional in golf and started playing on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada). According to Golf WITB, McGreevy 17th in 2017 and secured an exemption to the Korn Ferry Tour. He finished 161st on the money list in his first year.

Max McGreevy played in China and had nine top-10 finishes. He won the Guangzhou Open on two occasions and eventually won the Order of Merit and Player of the Year.

McGreevy returned to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 and won his first tournament at the 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship. In the 41 starts during 2020 and 2021, he ranked 12th in standings, he had seven top-10 finishes and 15 top-25 finishes.

As a result, he joined the PGA Tour in July 2021. However, McGreevy couldn't continue his performance and lost his PGA Tour card after he finished 177th on the 2023 FedExCup Fall standings.

A look at Max McGreevy's performances so far in 2024

Max McGreevy has had a mixed 2024 season so far. He has had four top-5 finishes, six top-10 finishes, and eight top-25 finishes this year. His lone win came at the Memorial Health Championship where he scored rounds of 63, 66, 62, and 69 to finish with an aggregate score of 24-under 260.

Max McGreevy is currently at the second position on the Korn Ferry Tour Points table. Let's take a look at Max McGreevy's performance in the 2024 season so far:

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T30 (67-66-71-66, 270, -14)

2023-24 DP World Tournaments

Porsche Singapore Classic: T37 (70-72-68-72, 282, -6)

2024 Korn Ferry Tournaments

Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: 6 (65-70-74-68, 277, -11) Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: T16 (72-70-71-73, 286, -2) The Panama Championship: Missed Cut (72-72, 144, +4) Astara Golf Championship: T8 (62-67-67-72, 268, -15) 117 Visa Argentina Open pres. by Macro: T34 (68-67-66-71, 272, -8) Astara Chile Classic pres. by Scotiabank: Missed Cut (73-71, 144, E) Club Car Championship at The Landings: T3 (73-68-68-67, 276, -12) LECOM Suncoast Classic: Missed Cut (74-68, 142, E) Veritex Bank Championship: T22 (66-66-69-65, 266, -18) AdventHealth Championship: Missed Cut (69-72, 141, -3) Visit Knoxville Open: T3 (67-63-66-66, 262, -18) UNC Health Championship pres. by STITCH: 2 (68-69-68-68, 273, -7) BMW Charity Pro-Am pres. by TD SYNNEX: 57 (70-68-68-72, 278, -7) Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open: Missed Cut (73-68, 141, +1) Compliance Solutions Championship: T47 (68-71-71-70, 280, -8) Memorial Health Championship pres. by LRS: 1 (63-66-62-69, 260, -24)

