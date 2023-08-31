Who are Megan Khang’s parents? Exploring all about Nou and Lee Khang

Megan Khang has had a remarkable journey in the LPGA which is straight out of a movie. Her parents came to the United States as refugees of the Vietnam War and now their daughter, Megan won the first LPGA event of her career.

Khang made an extraordinary leap when she became the first Hmong and Laotian descent golfer to play in the LPGA Tour.

Her parents Nou and Lee Khang had a tumoltuous journey from the war-torn country of Laos during the Vietnam War. Lee was just 7 when he left his country after America's withdrawal from the war.

He was from a rice-farming family and was part of the largest rice settlement in the world. The place also served as a CIA base in Laos where Americans trained Hmong people to fight against communists.

On the other hand, Megan's mother Nou had a different journey and made it to the United States through the Thai refugee camps. Both of the families were settled in Boston and that's where her parents initially met.

Both Lee and Nou showed incredible support to Megan during her golf journey and are avidly passionate about the sport.

Her parents are extremely proud of their daughter as she has represented the United Stated as a golfer from Hmong and Laotian descent. Her recent LPGA Tour win makes her one of the most intriguing golfers of the season.

Megan Khang claims her maiden LPGA Tour victory in Canada

The 2023 CPKC Women's Open was an exhilarating affair where golfer Megan Khang claimed her maiden victory in the LPGA Tour. She took home the winner's share of $375,000 and also established her place in the 2023 Solheim Cup team.

The American golfer marked the first win of her career with a score of 9-under 279. Her spectacular comeback in the final round was enough to tie the score with Jin Young Ko.

Interestingly, she performed even better in the playoff hole while her competitor lost the game by scoring 2 over par.

In conclusion, Megan is working towards a legendary career and has persevered despite many roadblocks in her way. The 25-year old managed to get her first LPGA Tour win, but it surely won't be her last.