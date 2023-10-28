Who is Mexican golfer Gaby Lopez? 5 things to know about 3x LPGA winner

Mexican golfer Gaby Lopez has been associated with the LPGA Tour since 2016. She has recorded three wins on the leading American women's golf tour. Her first win came at the 2018 Blue Bay LPGA and a two-year victory drought followed it.

Later on, she went on to win the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions and her third and final victory came at the 2022 Dana Open. Currently, she is playing at the 2023 LPGA Maybank Classic.

What are five things to know about LPGA Tour golfer Gaby Lopez?

Born on November 9, 1993, in Mexico City, Mexico, she started playing as a professional golfer in 2015.

There are a lot of things to be known about Gaby Lopez. So, without further ado, let's have a look at some unknown facts about her:

#5 She started playing golf at the age of 5

When Lopez was just five years old, her dad introduced her to the world of golf. She used to play multiple other sports during that time. Apart from golf, she was very active in gymnastics, dancing classes, and tennis. However, when she was just seven, she shot her first hole-in-one at a distance of 83 yards with 7 irons, and that made her fall in love with the sport.

#4 She had a successful amateur career

Before deciding to turn professional in 2015, Gaby Lopez earned multiple collegiate-level and amateur titles. Below is the list of events she won:

2010 Callaway Junior World (Girls 15–17)

2010 Mayakoba Junior Classic

2011 Campeonato Nacional Infantil/Juvenil

2012 Copa Yucatan Ladies

2012 Campeonato Nacional Interzonas LII

2013 Westbrook Invitational

2014 Mexican Amateur

2014 LSU Tiger Classic

2014 Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic

#3 Her favorite foursome

As per the LPGA Tour website, Lopez revealed that her favorite foursome team would consist of legendary 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, former American Tennis player Serena Williams, and famous three-time Grammy-winning Colombian singer Shakira.

#2 Her career earnings so far

Gaby Lopez has earned a total of $4,044,659 playing on the LPGA Tour. She earned her card in 2016 after she ended up T10 in the Final Stage of 2015. Since then, she has recorded three victories on the Tour and multiple top-10 finishes.

#1 She idolizes fellow Mexican golfer Lorena Ochoa

Gaby Lopez looked up to 27-time LPGA Tour winner Lorena Ochoa, who is also from Mexico. At the age of 16, she was victorious at the Callaway Junior World Championship, which helped her get enrolled in the University of Arkansas and earn a sports scholarship there.

With her first victory on the Tour in the 2018 Blue Bay LPGA, she became the first Mexican player after Lorena Ochoa to record a victory on the Tour.