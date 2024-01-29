Who is Michael Herrera? All you need to know about the APGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Invitational champion

Michael Herrera, an American professional golfer, won the APGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open on January 28 at Torrey Pines Golf Course, the same venue where the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open ended on January 27.

Michael Herrera played at the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, at the Torrey Pines Golf Course on a sponsor exemption, but failed to make the cut. However, this year, he was fortunate to win a tournament at the same venue but at the APGA Tour's event.

Michael Herrera started his professional journey in 2019 and has played on the PGA Tour on a sponsor exemption. But the APGA Tour event last week saw the biggest turnover of his career.

He attended the Asian Tour Q-school earlier this month, but missed a six-foot birdie putt and failed to earn full Tour status. But his performance at the 2024 APGA's Farmers Insurance Open left everyone stunned.

Playing on the North Torrey Pines Golf Course, he shot 72 in the first round of the competition before carding 74 in the second on the South Course to win the event. Herrera took home a reward of $30,000 from the $100,000 purse.

Speaking about his victory, Herrera said (via Golf Digest):

“It just proves there’s going to be adversity; it doesn’t matter where you are in the world. You have to be able to take the punch, and like Rocky says, stand back up.”

PGA Tour golfer Billy Horschel was also impressed with Michael Herrera's game. He was the key spectator of his victory last week, as a commentator for Golf Channel. Appreciating Herrera for his success, Horschel remarked that when he first saw Michael three years ago, he was convinced the golfer had what it took to succeed on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry in the future.

Speaking about Michael Herrera, Horschel said (Golf Digest):

"When I first saw Michael three years ago at my event, there were a couple of guys I felt like had the talent to be on the Korn Ferry Tour or PGA Tour within five years; Michael was one of those guys. He’s gotten better every day, and that shows with him winning here. He’s got the ability; it’s about learning to be more consistent, day in and day out, continuing to improve on his strengths. And, mentally, believing in himself.”

Herrera triumphed in an APGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale during the previous season. He had an amazing season on the APGA Tour last year. In 2023, he placed second at the Cisco Invitational at Baltusrol, fourth in the Lexus Cup, and T2 at the TPC Louisiana tournament.

APGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Invitational leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard for the 2024 APGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Invitational:

1 Michael Herrera: +2

T2 John-Baptiste Hakizimana: +3

T2 Kamaiu Johnson: +3

4 Gabe Lench: +4

5 Chase Johnson: +5

T6 Quinn Riley: +7

T6 Jarred Garcia: +7

8 Wyatt Worthington II: +8

T9 Ryan Ellerbrock: +9

T9 Aaron Beverly: +9

T11 Christian Heavens: +10

T11 Troy Taylor II: +10

T11 Andrew Walker: +10

T14 Salvador Rocha Gómez: +11

T14 9 Daniel Augustus: +11

T14 Kris Stiles (a): +11

17 Jayden Lizama (a): +12

18 Kevin Hall: +14