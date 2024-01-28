Who won the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open? Final leaderboard explored

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open ended at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) with European protagonism. The top of the leaderboard demonstrates the strength that youngsters are currently bringing to the circuit.

Rookie Matthieu Pavon won the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open with a score of 13-under 275. 31-year-old Pavon is surely not a youngster anymore, but several of those who were in contention with him until the end are.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Final Leaderboard

Here is the final leaderboard for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open:

1 Matthieu Pavon -13

2 Nicolai Højgaard -12

T3 Nate Lashley -11

T3 Jake Knapp -11

T3 Stephan Jaeger -11

T6 Kevin Yu -10

T6 Beau Hossler -10

T6 Tony Finau -10

T9 Patrick Rodgers -9

T9 Xander Schauffele -9

T9 Ludvig Åberg -9

T9 Taylor Pendrith -9

T13 Tom Whitney -8

T13 Hideki Matsuyama -8

T13 Max Homa -8

T13 Doug Ghim -8

T13 Akshay Bhatia -8

T13 Will Zalatoris -8

T13 Taylor Montgomery -8

T20 Mark Hubbard -7

T20 Rafael Campos -7

T20 Ryan Brehm -7

T20 Emiliano Grillo -7

T20 Thomas Detry -7

T25 Shane Lowry -6

T25 Scott Stallings -6

T25 Chesson Hadley -6

T25 Adam Schenk -6

T25 Joseph Bramlett -6

T25 Robby Shelton -6

T25 Parker Coody -6

T25 Trace Crowe -6

T33 Aaron Rai -5

T33 Hayden Springer -5

T33 Ryo Hisatsune -5

T33 Joe Highsmith -5

T37 Ben Martin -4

T37 Michael Kim -4

T37 Austin Eckroat -4

T37 Nick Hardy -4

T37 Aaron Baddeley -4

T37 Maverick McNealy -4

T43 Min Woo Lee -3

T43 Keegan Bradley -3

T43 Justin Lower -3

T43 Sam Stevens -3

T43 Alejandro Tosti -3

T43 Erik Barnes -3

T43 Sami Valimaki -3

T50 Luke List -2

T50 Bronson Burgoon -2

T50 Chris Gotterup -2

T50 S.H. Kim -2

T50 Dylan Wu -2

T50 Kevin Dougherty -2

2024 Farmers Insurance Open highlights

With his victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, Mattiew Pavon won his first PGA Tour title in his 11th tour start, and third as a full member. Just three months ago, he also earned his first DP World Tour victory at the 2023 Open de España.

Pavon is the first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour in 117 years. The pre-tournament odds gave him only +20000 in terms of chances to win at Torrey Pines.

The runner-up was young Nicolai Hojgaard, who finished just one stroke behind the leader. Jake Knapp tied with Stephan Jaeger and Nate Lashley for third place.

Several of the top favorites were unable to come close to the title but finished in the Top 10. That included Tony Finau (T6), Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg (T9). Defending champion Max Homa finished a little further back (T13).