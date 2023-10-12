Who is Mina Harigae? Exploring all about the American LPGA golfer

Mina Harigae is a prominent American professional golfer currently playing in the LPGA Tour. She turned professional in 2009 and has had a career marked by competing in numerous LPGA Tour events and other professional tournaments. Interestingly, Harigae began playing golf at a young age of eight and has not stopped since then.

She currently has seven professional wins under her belt and keeps on improving each year. However, her career took a turn for the better when she was selected for the Solheim Cup in 2021. However, Team Europe won the competition that year, Harigae got the experience of representing her country on a national level.

Mina Harigae's LPGA Tour career hasn't been as successful as her amateur career where she won various championships throughout the tenure. In 2007, Harigae won the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship, one of the most prestigious amateur golf tournaments in the United States.

Harigae was also a member of the U.S. Curtis Cup team, representing the United States in this biennial women's amateur team competition against Great Britain and Ireland. She competed in the Curtis Cup in 2008. Her achievements in amateur golf helped pave the way for her transition to the professional ranks as a golfer.

Mina Harigae has won an estimated $4 million in career earnings

The LPGA Tour is one of the most premium golf circuits in women's golf. Mina Harigae's acceptance in the Tour greatly increased her prize money potential and her consistent finishes helped her gain a substantial amount throughout her career. According to the LPGA Tour, Harigae has accumulated $4,398,931 in career earnings until now.

This has been possible due to her 20 top-10 finishes in the LPGA Tour. Additionally, she has also accumulated $255,015 for the CME Globe. Currently, she maintains the rank of 101 for the Rolex Rankings and 99 for the CME Rankings.

Comparatively, her current performance is better as she ranks 45th in the LPGA Tour and got a T37 finish at the recent Buick LPGA Shanghai. Harigae came back from rock-bottom in this tournament after consistent cuts and is slowly but steadily finding her rhythm in an extremely competitive golf circuit.