Who missed the Friday cut at 2023 World Wide Technology Championship? Full list explored

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship witnessed several shocks as some prominent members missed the cut after the completion of the second round on Friday, November 3.

The cutline was 5-under, with 74 people making it to the final two rounds at El Cardonal. Emiliano Grillo shot 74 in the opening round and 70 in the Friday round to aggregate even par. However, the result in the fall season is not going to affect him much, as he finished the season 29th in the FedEx Cup.

Sahith Theegala shot 70 and 71 in the first two rounds to aggregate at 3-under, two strokes behind the cut line. He won the Fortinet Championship, the first of the seven events of the PGA Tour fall, and has jumped to 31st in the FedEx Cup standings.

Chris Kirk also missed the cut after shooting two 72s at El Cardonal, ending up missing the cut by five strokes. With one win this season, he is 32nd in the FedEx standings, so the result here is not going to affect him much.

Riley Davis posted 72 in the opening round but improved in the second round, shooting a 3-under 69. However, it wasn't sufficient to make it to the weekend of the World Wide Technology Championship. Davis won his first PGA Tour title this year by clinching the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He is currently 59th in the FedEx standings and 62nd in the FedEx Fall standings.

The World Wide Technology Championship is the third-to-last event on the FedEx Fall season, which is why making the cut holds significant importance for several players outside the FedEx top 125. Camilo Villegas holds the top spot at El Cardonal after two impressive rounds of 64 each, followed by Matt Kuchar at 14-under.

Who didn't make the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship?

Here’s a look at some of the players who didn't make the cut at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship:

Henrik Norlander: -4

Mark Hubbard: -4

Robert Streb: -4

Zac Blair: -4

Chris Gotterup: -4

David Lipsky: -4

Brian Gay: -4

Chris Naegel: -4

Preston Summerhays (a): -4

Satoshi Kodaira: -4

Kensei Hirata: -4

Matthias Schwab: -3

Zecheng Dou: -3

Ryan Brehm: -3

Kyle Westmoreland: -3

Ryo Ishikawa: -3

Harry Hall: -3

Sahith Theegala: -3

Davis Riley: -3

Jimmy Walker: -3

Brice Garnett: -3

Peter Kuest: -3

Andrew Landry: -2

C.T. Pan: -2

Tyler Duncan: -2

Charley Hoffman: -2

David Lingmerth: -2

Michael Gligic: -2

Scott Harrington: -2

Augusto Núñez: -2

Billy Davis (a): -2

Peter Knade: -2

Kevin Yu: -2

Harry Higgs: -2

Stewart Cink: -2

Maverick McNealy: -2

Callum Tarren: -2

Ben Martin: -1

Greyson Sigg: -1

Ryan Gerard: -1

Harrison Endycott: -1

Dylan Frittelli: -1

Isaiah Salinda: -1

Emiliano Grillo: E

Jonathan Byrd: E

Chris Kirk: E

Kevin Roy: E

Cody Gribble: +1

Doc Redman: +1

Ben Taylor: +2

Nick Watney: +2

Tyson Alexander: +2

Carl Yuan: +3

Jim Herman: +3

Jose Cristobal Islas (a): +3

Trevor Cone: +4

Hunter Epson: +4

Michael Block: +4