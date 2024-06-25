Who is Nick Bienz? All you need to know about Rocket Mortgage Classic’s surprise entry

Nick Bienz made it to the final field for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic via Monday Qualifier on Monday, June 24. He booked his berth at Detroit Golf Club in a hard-fought 5-for-4 playoff.
Nick Bienz carded a bogey-free 7-under 65 that comprised of five birdies and an eagle. However, Danny Guise, Angelo Giantsopoulos, Brandon Berry and Beau Breault also shot the same and they headed to the extra holes for the showdown.
The playoff went for eight holes with Bienz making it to the Detroit Golf Club along with Giantsopoulos, Guise and Berry. Bienz was so nervous before the playoff that he had to calm down with the help of three rounds of beer.
Nick Bienz works at Golf Galaxy as a retailer three days a week. He has never played on the PGA Tour-sanctioned event before and this was his first Monday Qualifier of the season.
Bienz played college golf for Indiana University from where he graduated in 2019. He registered the second-lowest scoring average in the university's history at the time during his senior year. Last year he won the Indian Open, followed by the Northern Open earlier this month.
When will Nick Bienz play at the Rocket Mortgage Classic?
Nick Bienz will make his PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic which will take place from Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 30 at Detroit Golf Club. The tee times for the first two rounds are yet to be announced.
156 players will compete at Rocket Mortgage Classic for the purse of $9.2 million. The winner will bag $1.65 million, the highest for the tournament till date.
