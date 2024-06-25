Who is Nick Bienz? All you need to know about Rocket Mortgage Classic’s surprise entry

Nick Bienz made it to the final field for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic via Monday Qualifier on Monday, June 24. He booked his berth at Detroit Golf Club in a hard-fought 5-for-4 playoff.

Nick Bienz carded a bogey-free 7-under 65 that comprised of five birdies and an eagle. However, Danny Guise, Angelo Giantsopoulos, Brandon Berry and Beau Breault also shot the same and they headed to the extra holes for the showdown.

The playoff went for eight holes with Bienz making it to the Detroit Golf Club along with Giantsopoulos, Guise and Berry. Bienz was so nervous before the playoff that he had to calm down with the help of three rounds of beer.

Nick Bienz works at Golf Galaxy as a retailer three days a week. He has never played on the PGA Tour-sanctioned event before and this was his first Monday Qualifier of the season.

Bienz played college golf for Indiana University from where he graduated in 2019. He registered the second-lowest scoring average in the university's history at the time during his senior year. Last year he won the Indian Open, followed by the Northern Open earlier this month.

When will Nick Bienz play at the Rocket Mortgage Classic?

Nick Bienz will make his PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic which will take place from Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 30 at Detroit Golf Club. The tee times for the first two rounds are yet to be announced.

156 players will compete at Rocket Mortgage Classic for the purse of $9.2 million. The winner will bag $1.65 million, the highest for the tournament till date.

Here's the field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic:

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Daniel Berger

Brandon Berry

Akshay Bhatia

Nick Bienz

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Luke Clanton

Eric Cole

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Kevin Dougherty

Jason Dufner

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Wilson Furr

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Angelo Giantsopoulos

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Danny Guise

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Højgaard

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Stephan Jaeger

Ben James

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Jackson Koivun

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Robert MacIntyre

Willie Mack III

Peter Malnati

Kyle Martin

Ryan McCormick

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Raul Pereda

Chandler Phillips

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Miles Russell

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Robby Shelton

Neal Shipley

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Hayden Springer

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Tim Wilkinson

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris