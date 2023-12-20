Who is Patricia Mary ‘Trish’ Johnson? All you need to know about the English golfer

Patricia Mary 'Trish' Johnson has been playing golf professionally since 1987 and is regarded as a true legend of the game. The English professional golfer has enjoyed an illustrious career in various tours around the world.

After turning professional, 'Trish' Johnson played primarily on the Ladies European Tour and won 3 championships while being crowned as the rookie of the year. Currently, she has 19 wins on the LET Tour, the third most in the history of the tour circuit.

Although she hasn't enjoyed similar success on the LPGA Tour, Patricia Mary 'Trish' Johnson still has three wins with the most recent coming in 1996 at the Fieldcrest Cannon Classic. Apart from her professional glory, 'Trish' Johnson also represented her country in the iconic Solheim Cup. She was part of Team Europe eight times specifically in 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2005 and 2007.

'Trish' Johnson enjoyed a career revival after joining the Legends Tour and currently has six wins on the circuit. Her most recent professional victory came at the 2023 U.S. Senior Women's Open. Additionally, she has also won the Senior LPGA Championship on two different occasions (2017, 2021).

Regardless of her achievements, 'Trish' Johnson serves as an inspiration to many due to her journey to professional golf. She had no trainer growing up and preferred to learn the sport by herself.

Patricia Mary 'Trish' Johnson's LPGA Major Championship record

Patricia Mary 'Trish' Johnson (Image via Getty)

The LPGA Major Championships are the biggest events in women's golf and every golfer aspires to win at least one of these championships. Patricia Mary 'Trish' Johnson has featured in all the LPGA Major Championships but failed to get a victory.

Her best finish came at the Chevron Championship in 1993 when she finished T8. Subsequently, 'Trish' Johnson was placed T8 twice on the Women's PGA Championship in 1993 and 1997.

However, the English professional golfer completed her dream of winning a Major Championship in her senior career. 'Trish' Johnson's recent win at the 2023 U.S. Senior Women's Open cemented her status as one of the greats in women's golf. Additionally, she is also one of the richest women's golfers in the United Kingdom with an estimated net worth of $5 million.