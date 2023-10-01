Who is Patrick Cantlay engaged to? All about his partner and soon-to-be bride Nikki Guidish

Patrick Cantlay is an established golfer who has won multiple championships in his tenure. The 31-year-old was even part of the Ryder Cup for Team USA this year, but his performance was almost forgettable. He even got involved in a massive controversy for his 'hat' incident during the fourball win at the biennial tournament.

Cantlay was accompanied by his fiancee and long-time girlfriend Nikki Guidish at the Ryder Cup. The couple went public in 2021 and got engaged in 2022, at the Napa Valley in California. Guidish has been extremely supportive of Patrick Cantlay's golfing career and is often spotted at various PGA Tour events.

Nikki Guidish also has a decent Instagram audience with over 22k followers where she shares tips about fitness and medicine. Cantlay's fiancee is extremely qualified and is a Doctor of Pharmacy. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2018.

Following that, she started working as a pharmacist for a company named Publix and later shifted to Palm Beach Pharmaceuticals as their manager in 2020. She is a lead pharmacist at the USA-based company and they even gave a shout-out to her in 2021.

Interestingly, Nikki Guidish also has experience as a fitness model and was featured on the cover of South Tampa Magazine while participating in various bodybuilding competitions between 2014 and 2016.

Nikki Guidish is Patrick Cantlay's biggest supporter

Ever since they made their relationship public in 2021, Nikki Guidish has been supportive of Patrick Cantlay and often uses her social media to celebrate the American golfer.

Specifically, when he won the FedEx Cup and the Tour Championship in 2021, Guidish shared a series of pictures on Instagram and captioned the post with:

"What a season."

She was seen supporting her soon-to-be husband during the 2022 Presidents Cup, where she was pictured with former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. However, her most memorable appearance came during the Memorial Tournament in June 2021, when they made their relationship public.

Nikki Guidish also celebrated Patrick Cantlay defeating Colin Morikawa in an intense playoff battle and getting his fourth PGA Tour victory and second Memorial Tournament title. She took to her Instagram account and posted a bunch of pictures with Cantlay.