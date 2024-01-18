Who is PGA rookie Hayden Springer? Exploring all about his golf career

Hayden Springer is one of the most promising rookies on the PGA Tour. The golfer has been performing at the professional level since 2019 and is finally up on Tour, ready and anxious to show that he belongs and is able to compete with the world's best golfers.

At the American Express, he seems to finally be putting it all together. In the first round, he is six-under in the midst of a thrilling performance. Could he finally be arriving and showing his true talent? Time will tell, but here is everything you need to know about the golfer and his budding career.

Hayden Springer, who was excluded from the Rocket Mortgage Classic following a rule breach admission, has arrived. An equipment issue cost him there, but he's gotten everything straightened out and is ready to go.

It's good timing as well since he has yet to win a PGA Tour event. In fact, he's never even made the cut. He's made four starts on Tour, and he is unfortunately 0/4. It hasn't been the brightest start.

While a round one performance is far from all anyone needs to win a tournament, especially with golfers like Zach Johnson, Xander Schauffele and others in the field, it suggests he's on his way to a really strong weekend.

His seven-under dropped one stroke to six-under, which is still exceptional. This is especially strong for someone who's never made a cut. He trails Schauffele by two, but he's ahead of Tony Finau, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and many other talented golfers at the time of writing.

The golfer is 6'3" and weighs in at 215 pounds. He's 27 years old, having just had his birthday at the beginning of the month. Perhaps a birthday victory is in store, which would be his first of the rookie year.

He attended Texas Christian University, where Tom Hoge and many others have attended. He has thus far made $56,483 in his entire career, which includes time on amateur tours.

He only recently earned his PGA Tour card, and he did so thanks to the Korn Ferry Tour.