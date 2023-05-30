Who is playing in the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open? Full players and rankings explored

After the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, the LPGA Tour is back this weekend with the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open. The inaugural edition of the event is set to tee off on Thursday, May 1 at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Hosted by the recently retired LPGA star Michelle Wie West, the Mizuho Americas Open will feature some of the top names of the ladies’ circuit. The event’s 120-player field will be headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu and Minjee Lee among others.

2023 Mizuho Americas Open field

The 2023 Mizuho Americas Open will feature a total of 32 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among its top contenders. Players including the likes of Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson, Atthaya Thitikul and others, will make their debuts at the new LPGA Tour event.

Being played in its originally intended slot, the inaugural edition of the Mizuho Americas Open will see the top golfers compete at the Liberty National Golf Club for a $3 million purse.

Here are the top 50-ranked players in the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open field:

1: Jin Young Ko

3: Lydia Ko

4: Lilia Vu

5: Minjee Lee

6: Atthaya Thitikul

8: Brooke Henderson

9: Georgia Hall

11: Celine Boutier

13: Nasa Hataoka

16: Ashleigh Buhai

17: Ayaka Furue

18: Danielle Kang

20: Leona Maguire

22: Charley Hull

23: Ruoning Yin

25: Allisen Corpuz

26: Jennifer Kupcho

27: Megan Khang

29: Madelene Sagstrom

31: Carlota Ciganda

33: Sei Young Kim

34: Ally Ewing

35: Hae Ran Ryu

36: Anna Nordqvist

38: Angel Yin

40: Andrea Lee

41: Yuka Saso

42: Cheyenne Knight

45: A Lim Kim

46: Gaby Lopez

49: Yuna Nishimura

50: Aditi Ashok

Here is the complete field for the debut LPGA Tour event:

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Chella Choi

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Julieta Granada

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Hyo Joon Jang

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Gina Kim

Grace Kim

In Kyung Kim

Sei Young Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Min Lee

Minjee Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Ruixin Liu

Yan Liu

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Annie Park

Sung Hyun Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Kiira Riihijarvi

Pauline Roussin

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Jenny Shin

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Atthaya Thitikul

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Lilia Vu

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Rose Zhang

More details on the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.

