Who is playing in the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open? Full players and rankings explored

After the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, the LPGA Tour is back this weekend with the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open. The inaugural edition of the event is set to tee off on Thursday, May 1 at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Hosted by the recently retired LPGA star Michelle Wie West, the Mizuho Americas Open will feature some of the top names of the ladies’ circuit. The event’s 120-player field will be headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu and Minjee Lee among others.
2023 Mizuho Americas Open field
The 2023 Mizuho Americas Open will feature a total of 32 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among its top contenders. Players including the likes of Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson, Atthaya Thitikul and others, will make their debuts at the new LPGA Tour event.
Being played in its originally intended slot, the inaugural edition of the Mizuho Americas Open will see the top golfers compete at the Liberty National Golf Club for a $3 million purse.
Here are the top 50-ranked players in the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open field:
- 1: Jin Young Ko
- 3: Lydia Ko
- 4: Lilia Vu
- 5: Minjee Lee
- 6: Atthaya Thitikul
- 8: Brooke Henderson
- 9: Georgia Hall
- 11: Celine Boutier
- 13: Nasa Hataoka
- 16: Ashleigh Buhai
- 17: Ayaka Furue
- 18: Danielle Kang
- 20: Leona Maguire
- 22: Charley Hull
- 23: Ruoning Yin
- 25: Allisen Corpuz
- 26: Jennifer Kupcho
- 27: Megan Khang
- 29: Madelene Sagstrom
- 31: Carlota Ciganda
- 33: Sei Young Kim
- 34: Ally Ewing
- 35: Hae Ran Ryu
- 36: Anna Nordqvist
- 38: Angel Yin
- 40: Andrea Lee
- 41: Yuka Saso
- 42: Cheyenne Knight
- 45: A Lim Kim
- 46: Gaby Lopez
- 49: Yuna Nishimura
- 50: Aditi Ashok
Here is the complete field for the debut LPGA Tour event:
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Chella Choi
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Julieta Granada
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Gina Kim
- Grace Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Min Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Ruixin Liu
- Yan Liu
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Annie Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Pauline Roussin
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Jenny Shin
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Gabriella Then
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- Lilia Vu
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Rose Zhang
More details on the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.