Who is playing in the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic? DP World Tour field explored

The 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic is set to tee off on Thursday, April 20 at Laguna National Golf Club in Singapore. The Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event will see a 132-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $2,500,000 prize purse.
The Singapore Classic will have several European Tour regulars returning after the Joburg Open outing in South Africa. Unlike the Johannesburg outing, the Singapore event will be headlined by a player inside the top 50 of the world rankings. World No. 14 Robert MacIntyre will tee up at Laguna and is also the outright favorite to win the contest.
The Scottish international enters the weekend on the back of an eighth-place finish at The Players Championship. The two-time PGA Tour winner also jumped four places in the world rankings owing to his performance at TPC Sawgrass. It is pertinent to note that the 28-year-old golfer’s last appearance at a European circuit event came in November last year when he finished T7 at the DP World Tour Championship.
MacIntyre will be joined by the likes of Alex Fitzpatrick, Edoardo Molinari, and Pablo Larrazabal. Interestingly, the event will also feature LIV Golf’s latest signing Tom McKibbin. The 22-year-old Northern Irishman, who plays under Jon Rahm in the breakaway circuit, will tee up on the European circuit for the first time in three months after his Ras Al Khaimah Championship outing in January. He failed to make the cut then.
It is pertinent to note that the Singapore Classic is played opposite PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship 2025 this weekend. Several big-name Europeans, including Tommy Fleetwood and the Hojgaard brothers, will tee up at the Florida event. However, the event will not have reigning champion Jesper Svensson returning to defend his title.
2025 Porsche Singapore Classic field explored
Listed below is the complete field for the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic:
- Veer Ahlawat
- Thomas Aiken
- Bjorn Akesson
- Louis Albertse
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Angel Ayora
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Dan Bradbury
- Daniel Brown
- Hamish Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Ivan Cantero
- Jak Carter
- Paul Casey
- Todd Clements
- Brett Coletta
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Ugo Coussaud
- Martin Couvra
- Jens Dantorp
- Jannik De Bruyn
- Joe Dean
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wenyi Ding
- Manuel Elvira
- Nacho Elvira
- Dan Erickson
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Benjamin Follett-Smith
- Grant Forrest
- Dylan Frittelli
- Daniel Gale
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Joel Girrbach
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Matthew Griffin
- Julien Guerrier
- Jordan Gumberg
- Andreas Halvorsen
- Benjamin Hebert
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Casey Jarvis
- Zihao Jin
- Cameron John
- Ryggs Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Maximilian Kieffer
- M Kim
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong weon Ko
- Kazuma Kobori
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Brayden Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Oliver Lindell
- Zander Lombard
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Tom Mckibbin
- Troy Merritt
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Shinichi Mizuno
- Edoardo Molinari
- Joel Moscatel
- Keita Nakajima
- Wilco Nienaber
- Seungyul Noh
- Sanghyun Park
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Marco Penge
- Pierre Pineau
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Conor Purcell
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Adrien Saddier
- Jayden Schaper
- Neil Schietekat
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jordan Smith
- Natipong Srithong
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Callum Tarren
- Tom Vaillant
- Darius Van Driel
- Ryan Van Velzen
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Jimmy Walker
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Robin Williams
- Andrew Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Brandon Wu
- Yechun Yuan
- Fabrizio Zanotti
More details on the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic will be updated as the event progresses.