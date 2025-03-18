Who is playing in the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic? DP World Tour field explored

The 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic is set to tee off on Thursday, April 20 at Laguna National Golf Club in Singapore. The Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event will see a 132-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $2,500,000 prize purse.

Ad

The Singapore Classic will have several European Tour regulars returning after the Joburg Open outing in South Africa. Unlike the Johannesburg outing, the Singapore event will be headlined by a player inside the top 50 of the world rankings. World No. 14 Robert MacIntyre will tee up at Laguna and is also the outright favorite to win the contest.

The Scottish international enters the weekend on the back of an eighth-place finish at The Players Championship. The two-time PGA Tour winner also jumped four places in the world rankings owing to his performance at TPC Sawgrass. It is pertinent to note that the 28-year-old golfer’s last appearance at a European circuit event came in November last year when he finished T7 at the DP World Tour Championship.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

MacIntyre will be joined by the likes of Alex Fitzpatrick, Edoardo Molinari, and Pablo Larrazabal. Interestingly, the event will also feature LIV Golf’s latest signing Tom McKibbin. The 22-year-old Northern Irishman, who plays under Jon Rahm in the breakaway circuit, will tee up on the European circuit for the first time in three months after his Ras Al Khaimah Championship outing in January. He failed to make the cut then.

Ad

It is pertinent to note that the Singapore Classic is played opposite PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship 2025 this weekend. Several big-name Europeans, including Tommy Fleetwood and the Hojgaard brothers, will tee up at the Florida event. However, the event will not have reigning champion Jesper Svensson returning to defend his title.

2025 Porsche Singapore Classic field explored

Listed below is the complete field for the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic:

Ad

Veer Ahlawat

Thomas Aiken

Bjorn Akesson

Louis Albertse

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Angel Ayora

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Lucas Bjerregaard

Dan Bradbury

Daniel Brown

Hamish Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Ivan Cantero

Jak Carter

Paul Casey

Todd Clements

Brett Coletta

Nicolas Colsaerts

Ugo Coussaud

Martin Couvra

Jens Dantorp

Jannik De Bruyn

Joe Dean

Alejandro Del Rey

Wenyi Ding

Manuel Elvira

Nacho Elvira

Dan Erickson

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Benjamin Follett-Smith

Grant Forrest

Dylan Frittelli

Daniel Gale

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Joel Girrbach

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Matthew Griffin

Julien Guerrier

Jordan Gumberg

Andreas Halvorsen

Benjamin Hebert

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Casey Jarvis

Zihao Jin

Cameron John

Ryggs Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Yuto Katsuragawa

Maximilian Kieffer

M Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Alexander Knappe

Jeong weon Ko

Kazuma Kobori

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazabal

Brayden Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Oliver Lindell

Zander Lombard

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Tom Mckibbin

Troy Merritt

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Shinichi Mizuno

Edoardo Molinari

Joel Moscatel

Keita Nakajima

Wilco Nienaber

Seungyul Noh

Sanghyun Park

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Pierre Pineau

Tapio Pulkkanen

Conor Purcell

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Kristoffer Reitan

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Adrien Saddier

Jayden Schaper

Neil Schietekat

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Natipong Srithong

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Callum Tarren

Tom Vaillant

Darius Van Driel

Ryan Van Velzen

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Jimmy Walker

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Robin Williams

Andrew Wilson

Jeff Winther

Brandon Wu

Yechun Yuan

Fabrizio Zanotti

More details on the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback