Who is playing in the 3M Open 2025? Full field and qualification explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 21, 2025 00:18 GMT
PGA: 3M Open - First Round - Source: Imagn
3M Open 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Following the major season culmination, the PGA Tour will now head to Blaine, Minnesota, for the 3M Open. The event will take place from Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27 at TPC Twin Cities.

Since the 3M Open will be one of the final stops to seal a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs, it will feature several big names in action. However, most of the top-ranked stars will be out of next week's event.

World No. 17 Maverick McNealy is the highest-ranked player in the 3M Open field. Besides him, eleven more players inside the top 50 rankings will be playing in the field.

3M Open 2025 field explored

Jhonattan Vegas is the defending champion at the 3M Open (Image Source: Imagn)
Jhonattan Vegas is the defending champion at the 3M Open (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the field for the 3M Open 2025:

Winner of US Open Championship (five-year exemption)

  • Wyndham Clark
  • Gary Woodland

Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)

  • Sam Burns

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • Kurt Kitayama

PGA Tour tournament winner (two-year exemption)

  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Brian Campbell
  • Rafael Campos
  • Cam Davis
  • Thomas Detry
  • Nick Dunlap
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Tony Finau
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Brice Garnett
  • Chris Gotterup
  • Emiliano Grillo
  • Nick Hardy
  • Garrick Higgo
  • Joe Highsmith
  • Lee Hodges
  • Max Homa
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Tom Kim
  • Chris Kirk
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Jake Knapp
  • Luke List
  • Peter Malnati
  • Matt McCarty
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Taylor Moore
  • William Mouw
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Seamus Power
  • Davis Riley
  • Adam Svensson
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Davis Thompson
  • Erik van Rooyen
  • Jhonattan Vegas
  • Karl Vilips
  • Camilo Villegas
  • Matt Wallace
  • Kevin Yu
  • Webb Simpson
Career money exemption

  • Kevin Kisner
  • Ryan Palmer
  • Brandt Snedeker

Sponsor exemption (PGA Tour member not otherwise exempt)

  • Will Gordon
  • Troy Merritt

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

  • Michael La Sasso
  • Brendan Valdes

PGA section champion/Player of the Year

  • Thomas Campbell

Past champion

  • Cameron Champ

Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

  • Adam Scott
  • Sungjae Im
  • Adam Schenk
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Tom Hoge

Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

  • Adam Hadwin
  • Alex Noren
  • Eric Cole
  • Max Greyserman
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Mark Hubbard
  • Victor Perez

Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

  • Beau Hossler
  • Justin Lower
  • Doug Ghim
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Patrick Fishburn
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Rico Hoey
  • Carson Young
  • Sam Stevens
  • Ryo Hisatsune
  • Chandler Phillips
  • Matti Schmid
  • David Lipsky
  • Ben Kohles
  • Vince Whaley
  • Mac Meissner
  • Greyson Sigg
  • Chan Kim
  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Ben Silverman
  • Chad Ramey
  • Nate Lashley
  • Henrik Norlander
  • Alex Smalley
  • David Skinns
  • Sami Valimaki
  • Joel Dahmen
  • Sam Ryder

Major medical extension

  • Trey Mullinax
  • Danny Willett

PGA Tour University Accelerated from current season

  • Luke Clanton
  • Gordon Sargent

DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)

  • Ryan Gerard
  • Danny Walker
  • Isaiah Salinda
  • Alejandro Tosti
  • Max McGreevy
  • Kris Ventura
  • Jesper Svensson
  • Steven Fisk
  • Kevin Roy
  • Lanto Griffin
  • Ricky Castillo
  • Thorbjørn Olesen
  • Jackson Suber
  • Quade Cummins
  • Jeremy Paul
  • Will Chandler
  • Paul Peterson
  • Frankie Capan III
  • Harry Higgs
  • John Pak
  • Noah Goodwin
  • Niklas Norgaard
  • Antoine Rozner
  • Aaron Baddeley
  • Matthew Riedel
  • Takumi Kanaya
  • Michael Thorbjornsen
  • Philip Knowles
  • Mason Andersen
  • Rikuya Hoshino
  • Taylor Dickson
  • Kevin Velo
  • Kaito Onishi
  • Thomas Rosenmueller
  • Cristobal Del Solar
  • Trevor Cone
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Tim Widing
  • Hayden Buckley
  • Braden Thornberry
  • Harrison Endycott
  • Anders Albertson
  • Brandon Matthews
No. 1 player from PGA Tour University

  • David Ford

Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.

  • Zach Johnson
  • Hayden Springer
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

