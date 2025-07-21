Who is playing in the 3M Open 2025? Full field and qualification explored

Following the major season culmination, the PGA Tour will now head to Blaine, Minnesota, for the 3M Open. The event will take place from Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27 at TPC Twin Cities.
Since the 3M Open will be one of the final stops to seal a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs, it will feature several big names in action. However, most of the top-ranked stars will be out of next week's event.
World No. 17 Maverick McNealy is the highest-ranked player in the 3M Open field. Besides him, eleven more players inside the top 50 rankings will be playing in the field.
3M Open 2025 field explored
Here's a look at the field for the 3M Open 2025:
Winner of US Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Wyndham Clark
- Gary Woodland
Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
- Sam Burns
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Kurt Kitayama
PGA Tour tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Akshay Bhatia
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Brice Garnett
- Chris Gotterup
- Emiliano Grillo
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Lee Hodges
- Max Homa
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Stephan Jaeger
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Matt McCarty
- Maverick McNealy
- Taylor Moore
- William Mouw
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Seamus Power
- Davis Riley
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Kevin Yu
- Webb Simpson
Career money exemption
- Kevin Kisner
- Ryan Palmer
- Brandt Snedeker
Sponsor exemption (PGA Tour member not otherwise exempt)
- Will Gordon
- Troy Merritt
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Michael La Sasso
- Brendan Valdes
PGA section champion/Player of the Year
- Thomas Campbell
Past champion
- Cameron Champ
Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Adam Schenk
- Byeong Hun An
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
- Adam Hadwin
- Alex Noren
- Eric Cole
- Max Greyserman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Mark Hubbard
- Victor Perez
Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
- Beau Hossler
- Justin Lower
- Doug Ghim
- Keith Mitchell
- Patrick Fishburn
- Andrew Putnam
- Rico Hoey
- Carson Young
- Sam Stevens
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chandler Phillips
- Matti Schmid
- David Lipsky
- Ben Kohles
- Vince Whaley
- Mac Meissner
- Greyson Sigg
- Chan Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Nate Lashley
- Henrik Norlander
- Alex Smalley
- David Skinns
- Sami Valimaki
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
Major medical extension
- Trey Mullinax
- Danny Willett
PGA Tour University Accelerated from current season
- Luke Clanton
- Gordon Sargent
DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)
- Ryan Gerard
- Danny Walker
- Isaiah Salinda
- Alejandro Tosti
- Max McGreevy
- Kris Ventura
- Jesper Svensson
- Steven Fisk
- Kevin Roy
- Lanto Griffin
- Ricky Castillo
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Jackson Suber
- Quade Cummins
- Jeremy Paul
- Will Chandler
- Paul Peterson
- Frankie Capan III
- Harry Higgs
- John Pak
- Noah Goodwin
- Niklas Norgaard
- Antoine Rozner
- Aaron Baddeley
- Matthew Riedel
- Takumi Kanaya
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Philip Knowles
- Mason Andersen
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Taylor Dickson
- Kevin Velo
- Kaito Onishi
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Trevor Cone
- Thriston Lawrence
- Tim Widing
- Hayden Buckley
- Braden Thornberry
- Harrison Endycott
- Anders Albertson
- Brandon Matthews
No. 1 player from PGA Tour University
- David Ford
Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.
- Zach Johnson
- Hayden Springer
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti