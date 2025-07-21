Who is playing in the 3M Open 2025? Full field and qualification explored

Following the major season culmination, the PGA Tour will now head to Blaine, Minnesota, for the 3M Open. The event will take place from Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27 at TPC Twin Cities.

Since the 3M Open will be one of the final stops to seal a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs, it will feature several big names in action. However, most of the top-ranked stars will be out of next week's event.

World No. 17 Maverick McNealy is the highest-ranked player in the 3M Open field. Besides him, eleven more players inside the top 50 rankings will be playing in the field.

3M Open 2025 field explored

Jhonattan Vegas is the defending champion at the 3M Open (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the field for the 3M Open 2025:

Winner of US Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Wyndham Clark

Gary Woodland

Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)

Sam Burns

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Kurt Kitayama

PGA Tour tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Akshay Bhatia

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Lee Hodges

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Kevin Yu

Webb Simpson

Career money exemption

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

Sponsor exemption (PGA Tour member not otherwise exempt)

Will Gordon

Troy Merritt

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Michael La Sasso

Brendan Valdes

PGA section champion/Player of the Year

Thomas Campbell

Past champion

Cameron Champ

Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Adam Schenk

Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

Adam Hadwin

Alex Noren

Eric Cole

Max Greyserman

Patrick Rodgers

Mark Hubbard

Victor Perez

Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

Beau Hossler

Justin Lower

Doug Ghim

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Sam Stevens

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Major medical extension

Trey Mullinax

Danny Willett

PGA Tour University Accelerated from current season

Luke Clanton

Gordon Sargent

DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)

Ryan Gerard

Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda

Alejandro Tosti

Max McGreevy

Kris Ventura

Jesper Svensson

Steven Fisk

Kevin Roy

Lanto Griffin

Ricky Castillo

Thorbjørn Olesen

Jackson Suber

Quade Cummins

Jeremy Paul

Will Chandler

Paul Peterson

Frankie Capan III

Harry Higgs

John Pak

Noah Goodwin

Niklas Norgaard

Antoine Rozner

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Riedel

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Thorbjornsen

Philip Knowles

Mason Andersen

Rikuya Hoshino

Taylor Dickson

Kevin Velo

Kaito Onishi

Thomas Rosenmueller

Cristobal Del Solar

Trevor Cone

Thriston Lawrence

Tim Widing

Hayden Buckley

Braden Thornberry

Harrison Endycott

Anders Albertson

Brandon Matthews

No. 1 player from PGA Tour University

David Ford

Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.

Zach Johnson

Hayden Springer

