Who is playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025? Complete field explored

The PGA Tour will now head to Orlando, Florida, for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025. The next Signature Event of the season will take place at Bay Hill Golf Course from Thursday, March 6, to Sunday, March 9.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 will feature a star-studded field with most of the top-ranked players in action. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will return after a two-week break. Scheffler is also the defending champion at Bay Hill and will be looking to win his first title of the season

Xander Schauffele will play his first event since the Sentry 2025. For the uninitiated, the World No. 2-ranked player was recovering from a rib cage injury over the past few months.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 field will feature 48 of the top 50 ranked players in the OWGR. Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, and Justin Thomas are among the other popular names competing next week.

Rafael Campos, Mackenzie Hughes, Min Woo Lee, and Justin Rose were awarded the sponsor exemptions, while Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth were snubbed after having not qualified for the event.

The field explored for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025

Here's a look at the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025:

Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Billy Horschel

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Aon Next 10 (Projected through Cognizant Classic)

The Aon Next 10 will be finalized after the final round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

Aon Swing 5 (Projected through Cognizant Classic)

Will be finalized after the final round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

Sponsor Exemptions – Members Not Otherwise Exempt

Rafael Campos

Mackenzie Hughes

Min Woo Lee

Justin Rose

Sponsor Exemption – Palmer Cup Award Winner

Jackson Koivun

Top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking

Tom Kim

Current FedExCup Points List

Nico Echavarria

Jhonattan Vegas

