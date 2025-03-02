Who is playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025? Complete field explored

The PGA Tour will now head to Orlando, Florida, for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025. The next Signature Event of the season will take place at Bay Hill Golf Course from Thursday, March 6, to Sunday, March 9.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 will feature a star-studded field with most of the top-ranked players in action. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will return after a two-week break. Scheffler is also the defending champion at Bay Hill and will be looking to win his first title of the season
Xander Schauffele will play his first event since the Sentry 2025. For the uninitiated, the World No. 2-ranked player was recovering from a rib cage injury over the past few months.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 field will feature 48 of the top 50 ranked players in the OWGR. Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, and Justin Thomas are among the other popular names competing next week.
Rafael Campos, Mackenzie Hughes, Min Woo Lee, and Justin Rose were awarded the sponsor exemptions, while Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth were snubbed after having not qualified for the event.
The field explored for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025
Here's a look at the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025:
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Åberg
- Patrick Cantlay
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Byeong Hun An
- Billy Horschel
- Tony Finau
- Aaron Rai
- Akshay Bhatia
- Chris Kirk
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Cam Davis
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- J.T. Poston
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Cameron Young
- Austin Eckroat
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Nick Dunlap
- Eric Cole
Aon Next 10 (Projected through Cognizant Classic)
- The Aon Next 10 will be finalized after the final round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Aon Swing 5 (Projected through Cognizant Classic)
- Will be finalized after the final round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Sponsor Exemptions – Members Not Otherwise Exempt
- Rafael Campos
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Min Woo Lee
- Justin Rose
Sponsor Exemption – Palmer Cup Award Winner
- Jackson Koivun
Top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking
- Tom Kim
Current FedExCup Points List
- Nico Echavarria
- Jhonattan Vegas