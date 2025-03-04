Who is playing in the PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open 2025? Field explored

The Puerto Rico Open 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, March 6 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The FedEx Cup event will see a 132-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $4,000,000 prize purse.
The Puerto Rico Open will have several PGA Tour regulars returning. The event field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Davis Riley and Matt Wallace, among others. It is pertinent to note that the Puerto Rican, clashing dates with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, will not feature any top 50 players from the Official World Golf Rankings. Several big-name PGA stars have opted to compete at the signature event being played at Bay Hill, Florida.
Interestingly, Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red brand’s first ambassador Karl Vilips will also be at the event. Puerto Rico Open reigning champion Brice Garnett will also return to defend his title this weekend. The 41-year-old golfer will come into the competition on the back of a T11 finish at last week’s Cognizant Classic. However, last year’s runner-up Erik Barnes will not travel to Rio Grande.
It is pertinent to note that the Puerto Rico Open field underwent several big changes in the past week. Players including Dylan Frittelli, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak, Sam Stevens, Brendon Todd and Joel Dahmen withdrew from the competition and were replaced by the likes of Dylan Frittelli, Jim Herman, Kyle Stanley and Brian Stuard, among others.
Last week’s Cognizant Classic champion Joe Highsmith also pulled out of the event as he gained a spot on the Arnold Palmer Invitational field. He was replaced by Ryan Armour.
Puerto Rico Open 2025 field explored
Listed below is the complete updated field for the Puerto Rico Open 2025:
- Anders Albertson
- Mason Andersen
- Angel Ayora
- Aaron Baddeley
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Blades Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Ricky Castillo
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Will Chandler
- Kevin Chappell
- Trevor Cone
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Vince Covello
- Trace Crowe
- Quade Cummins
- Santiago de la Fuente
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Taylor Dickson
- Jason Dufner
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Andrew Filbert
- Patrick Fishburn
- Steven Fisk
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Noah Goodwin
- Chris Gotterup
- Cody Gribble
- Lanto Griffin
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Justin Hastings
- Kelvin Hernandez
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Rico Hoey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Sung Kang
- Max Kennedy
- Chan Kim
- Philip Knowles
- Russell Knox
- Ben Kohles
- Martin Laird
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Matteo Manassero
- William McGirt
- Taylor Montgomery
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Matt NeSmith
- Chris Nido
- Niklas Norgaard
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Kaito Onishi
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Jeremy Paul
- Paul Peterson
- Scott Piercy
- Ben Polland
- Chad Ramey
- Gustavo Rangel
- Chez Reavie
- Matthew Riedel
- Davis Riley
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Antoine Rozner
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Robby Shelton
- Reinaldo Simoni
- Brandt Snedeker
- Hayden Springer
- Robert Streb
- Adam Svensson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Alejandro Tosti
- Kevin Tway
- Kieron Van Wyk
- Kevin Velo
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Danny Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Ben Warian
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Brett White
- Tim Widing
- Danny Willett
- Connor Williams
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
- Added Players (Replacements for WD):
- Kyle Stanley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Brian Stuard
- Ryan Armour
- Ben Crane
- David Hearn
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jimmy Walker
- Chris Stroud
- Jim Herman
More details on the Puerto Rico Open 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.