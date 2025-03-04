Who is playing in the PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open 2025? Field explored

The Puerto Rico Open 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, March 6 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The FedEx Cup event will see a 132-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $4,000,000 prize purse.

The Puerto Rico Open will have several PGA Tour regulars returning. The event field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Davis Riley and Matt Wallace, among others. It is pertinent to note that the Puerto Rican, clashing dates with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, will not feature any top 50 players from the Official World Golf Rankings. Several big-name PGA stars have opted to compete at the signature event being played at Bay Hill, Florida.

Interestingly, Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red brand’s first ambassador Karl Vilips will also be at the event. Puerto Rico Open reigning champion Brice Garnett will also return to defend his title this weekend. The 41-year-old golfer will come into the competition on the back of a T11 finish at last week’s Cognizant Classic. However, last year’s runner-up Erik Barnes will not travel to Rio Grande.

It is pertinent to note that the Puerto Rico Open field underwent several big changes in the past week. Players including Dylan Frittelli, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak, Sam Stevens, Brendon Todd and Joel Dahmen withdrew from the competition and were replaced by the likes of Dylan Frittelli, Jim Herman, Kyle Stanley and Brian Stuard, among others.

Last week’s Cognizant Classic champion Joe Highsmith also pulled out of the event as he gained a spot on the Arnold Palmer Invitational field. He was replaced by Ryan Armour.

Puerto Rico Open 2025 field explored

Listed below is the complete updated field for the Puerto Rico Open 2025:

Anders Albertson

Mason Andersen

Angel Ayora

Aaron Baddeley

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Blades Brown

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Ricky Castillo

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Will Chandler

Kevin Chappell

Trevor Cone

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Vince Covello

Trace Crowe

Quade Cummins

Santiago de la Fuente

Cristobal Del Solar

Taylor Dickson

Jason Dufner

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Andrew Filbert

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Noah Goodwin

Chris Gotterup

Cody Gribble

Lanto Griffin

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Nick Hardy

Justin Hastings

Kelvin Hernandez

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Rico Hoey

Rikuya Hoshino

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Max Kennedy

Chan Kim

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Ben Kohles

Martin Laird

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Matteo Manassero

William McGirt

Taylor Montgomery

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Matt NeSmith

Chris Nido

Niklas Norgaard

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Kaito Onishi

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Jeremy Paul

Paul Peterson

Scott Piercy

Ben Polland

Chad Ramey

Gustavo Rangel

Chez Reavie

Matthew Riedel

Davis Riley

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Antoine Rozner

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Robby Shelton

Reinaldo Simoni

Brandt Snedeker

Hayden Springer

Robert Streb

Adam Svensson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Alejandro Tosti

Kevin Tway

Kieron Van Wyk

Kevin Velo

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Danny Walker

Matt Wallace

Ben Warian

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Brett White

Tim Widing

Danny Willett

Connor Williams

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Carl Yuan



Added Players (Replacements for WD):

Kyle Stanley

Sangmoon Bae

Brian Stuard

Ryan Armour

Ben Crane

David Hearn

Dylan Frittelli

Jimmy Walker

Chris Stroud

Jim Herman

More details on the Puerto Rico Open 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.

