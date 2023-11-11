Who is playing in the PGA Tour season finale at the 2023 RSM Classic? Field and qualification criteria explored

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season is coming to its end. The 2023 RSM Classic, the season finale, will be played at the Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, from November 16-19. Ahead of the event, the field has been announced, and it features some big names.

2022 RSM Classic champion Adam Svensson, Open champion Brian Harman and Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg are set to headline the event. The event will also feature PGA Tour regulars like Cameron Young. Matt Kuchar and Billy Horschel.

Being the final event of seven in the FedEx Cup Fall series, the RSM Classic will have several golfers competing to get into the FedEx Cup ranking’s top 125 and secure their cards for next year.

2023 RSM Classic field explored

Brian Harman is the highlight of the 2023 RSM Classic field. The golfer, who won the Open at Royal Liverpool, will play in his hometown event alongside four other past Open champions. The St. Simons Island will host the likes of Zach Johnson, Padraig Harrington, Stewart Cink and Francesco Molinari.

Davis Love III, Harris English, Keith Mitchell, Jason Dufner, Webb Simpson, Jimmy Walker, Patton Kizzire and Si Woo Kim are some other big names to watch in Georgia.

Complete field for the 2023 RSM Classic and their qualification criteria, as noted by the PGA Tour:

Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship prior to 1996

Si Woo Kim

Webb Simpson

Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Brian Harman

Francesco Molinari

Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)

Billy Horschel

Kevin Kisner

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Akshay Bhatia

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Brian Gay

Lanto Griffin

Nick Hardy

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Mackenzie Hughes

Chris Kirk

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

K.H. Lee

Luke List

J.T. Poston

Chad Ramey

Davis Riley

J.J. Spaun

Robert Streb

Adam Svensson

Brendon Todd

Richy Werenski

Career money exemption

Jason Dufner

Zach Johnson

Ryan Moore

Jimmy Walker

* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)

Ben Kohles

Josh Teater

Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

Camilo Villegas

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Fred Biondi

Ben Carr

David Ford

Maxwell Ford

PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

Jacob Tilton

Past Champion member

Davis Love III

Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup

Cameron Young

Scott Stallings

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup

Denny McCarthy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Pendrith

Troy Merritt

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

Brandon Wu

Matthew NeSmith

Adam Long

Dylan Frittelli

Ryan Palmer

David Lipsky

Adam Schenk

Aaron Rai

Stephan Jaeger

Russell Knox

Kevin Streelman

Mark Hubbard

Peter Malnati

Hayden Buckley

C.T. Pan

Sam Ryder

Vince Whaley

Nate Lashley

Greyson Sigg

Scott Piercy

Callum Tarren

Max McGreevy

Chesson Hadley

Nick Watney

Doug Ghim

Kevin Tway

Matthias Schwab

Patton Kizzire

Kramer Hickok

Austin Smotherman

Justin Lower

Doc Redman

Kelly Kraft

# Major medical extension

Zac Blair

Korn Ferry Tour points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)

Justin Suh

Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)

Eric Cole

Taylor Montgomery

Thomas Detry

Austin Eckroat

Samuel Stevens

Ben Taylor

Ben Griffin

Davis Thompson

David Lingmerth

Robby Shelton

Will Gordon

Kevin Yu

Ben Martin

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

MJ Daffue

Zecheng Dou

Harrison Endycott

Paul Haley II

Henrik Norlander

Ludvig Åberg

Ryan Armour

Carl Yuan

Tano Goya

Trevor Cone

Brice Garnett

Brent Grant

Augusto Núñez

Austin Cook

Matti Schmid

Kevin Roy

Trevor Werbylo

Scott Harrington

Brian Stuard

Kyle Westmoreland

Michael Gligic

Nicholas Lindheim

Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)

Andrew Novak

Dylan Wu

Harry Higgs

More details on the PGA Tour's 2023 RSM Classic, including prize money and tee times, will be posted soon.