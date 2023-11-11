Who is playing in the PGA Tour season finale at the 2023 RSM Classic? Field and qualification criteria explored

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season is coming to its end. The 2023 RSM Classic, the season finale, will be played at the Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, from November 16-19. Ahead of the event, the field has been announced, and it features some big names.
2022 RSM Classic champion Adam Svensson, Open champion Brian Harman and Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg are set to headline the event. The event will also feature PGA Tour regulars like Cameron Young. Matt Kuchar and Billy Horschel.
Being the final event of seven in the FedEx Cup Fall series, the RSM Classic will have several golfers competing to get into the FedEx Cup ranking’s top 125 and secure their cards for next year.
2023 RSM Classic field explored
Brian Harman is the highlight of the 2023 RSM Classic field. The golfer, who won the Open at Royal Liverpool, will play in his hometown event alongside four other past Open champions. The St. Simons Island will host the likes of Zach Johnson, Padraig Harrington, Stewart Cink and Francesco Molinari.
Davis Love III, Harris English, Keith Mitchell, Jason Dufner, Webb Simpson, Jimmy Walker, Patton Kizzire and Si Woo Kim are some other big names to watch in Georgia.
Complete field for the 2023 RSM Classic and their qualification criteria, as noted by the PGA Tour:
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship prior to 1996
- Si Woo Kim
- Webb Simpson
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Brian Harman
- Francesco Molinari
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
- Billy Horschel
- Kevin Kisner
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Akshay Bhatia
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Corey Conners
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Brian Gay
- Lanto Griffin
- Nick Hardy
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Chris Kirk
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- J.T. Poston
- Chad Ramey
- Davis Riley
- J.J. Spaun
- Robert Streb
- Adam Svensson
- Brendon Todd
- Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
- Jason Dufner
- Zach Johnson
- Ryan Moore
- Jimmy Walker
* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
- Ben Kohles
- Josh Teater
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
- Camilo Villegas
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Fred Biondi
- Ben Carr
- David Ford
- Maxwell Ford
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
- Jacob Tilton
Past Champion member
- Davis Love III
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
- Cameron Young
- Scott Stallings
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
- Denny McCarthy
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Pendrith
- Troy Merritt
- Alex Noren
- Alex Smalley
- Brandon Wu
- Matthew NeSmith
- Adam Long
- Dylan Frittelli
- Ryan Palmer
- David Lipsky
- Adam Schenk
- Aaron Rai
- Stephan Jaeger
- Russell Knox
- Kevin Streelman
- Mark Hubbard
- Peter Malnati
- Hayden Buckley
- C.T. Pan
- Sam Ryder
- Vince Whaley
- Nate Lashley
- Greyson Sigg
- Scott Piercy
- Callum Tarren
- Max McGreevy
- Chesson Hadley
- Nick Watney
- Doug Ghim
- Kevin Tway
- Matthias Schwab
- Patton Kizzire
- Kramer Hickok
- Austin Smotherman
- Justin Lower
- Doc Redman
- Kelly Kraft
# Major medical extension
- Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
- Justin Suh
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
- Eric Cole
- Taylor Montgomery
- Thomas Detry
- Austin Eckroat
- Samuel Stevens
- Ben Taylor
- Ben Griffin
- Davis Thompson
- David Lingmerth
- Robby Shelton
- Will Gordon
- Kevin Yu
- Ben Martin
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- MJ Daffue
- Zecheng Dou
- Harrison Endycott
- Paul Haley II
- Henrik Norlander
- Ludvig Åberg
- Ryan Armour
- Carl Yuan
- Tano Goya
- Trevor Cone
- Brice Garnett
- Brent Grant
- Augusto Núñez
- Austin Cook
- Matti Schmid
- Kevin Roy
- Trevor Werbylo
- Scott Harrington
- Brian Stuard
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Michael Gligic
- Nicholas Lindheim
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
- Andrew Novak
- Dylan Wu
- Harry Higgs
