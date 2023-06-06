Who qualified for the 2023 U.S. Open? Final qualifying results from ‘golf’s longest day’ explored

The U.S. Open qualification on Monday saw hundreds of golfers fight to make the most of their chance to qualify for the year's third major. During 'Golf's Longest Day,' 878 golfers battled on a 36-hole course at 10 separate locations to fill the 64 remaining spots in the 2023 U.S. Open.
13 amateur golfers made the cut after the hectic day was over. Matt Wolff withdrew from the competition before it began, and numerous well-known players were unable to obtain a spot.
The following golfers qualified for the 2023 U.S. Open
Tacoma Country & Golf Club, Lake Wood, Wash.: 53 players, 2 qualifying spots
Qualified
- Jesse Schutte (-3)
- Alexander Yang (a)
Lambton Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Ontario: 27 players, 3 qualifying spots
Qualified
- Ryan Gerard (-11)
- Vincent Norrman (-8)
- Ryan Armour (-7)
Hillcrest Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.: 89 players, 5 qualifying spots
Qualified
- Omar Morales (-12)
- Barclay Brown (-10)
- David Puig
Pine Tree Golf Club, Boynton Beach, Fla.: 51 players, 3 qualifying spots
Qualified
- Austen Truslow (-5)
- Brendan Valdes (a) (-3)
- Carlos Ortiz (-2) (Playoff)
Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Ga.: 43 players, 3 qualifying spots
Qualified
- Gordon Sargent (a) (-13)
- Kyle Mueller (-11)
- JJ Gray
Woodmont Country Club (North), Rockville, Md.: 60 players, 4 qualifying spots
Qualified
- Karl Vilips (a) (-4)
- Isaac Simmons (a)
- Sebastian Munoz (-3) (Playoff)
- Michael Brennan (a) (-3) (Playoff)
Canoe Brook Country Club, Summit, N.J.: 67 players, 4 qualifying spots
Qualified
- Michael Thorbjornsen (a) (-8)
- Berry Henson (-7)
- Christian Cavaliere (a) (-6)
- Andrew Svoboda (-5) (Playoff)
Lakes Golf & Country Club/Brookside Golf & C.C., Columbus, Ohio: 103 players, 11 qualifying spots
Qualified
- Olin Brown Jr. (-11)
- Davis Thompson (-10)
- Eric Cole (-9)
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Corey Pereira
- Luke List
- Stewart Cink
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Streelman (-8) (Playoff)
- Nick Dunlap (a) (Playoff)
- David Nyfjall (a) (Playoff)
Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio: 75 players, 5 qualifying spots
Qualified
- Sam Stevens (-13)
- Taylor Pendrith (-10)
- Nick Hardy (-8)
- Dylan Wu (-7) (Playoff)
- Alex Schaake (-7) (Playoff)
Old Chatham Golf Club, Durham, N.C.: 76 players, 5 qualifying spots
Qualified
- Yuto Katsuragawa (-12)
- Paul Barjon (-11)
- McClure Meissner
- Frankie Capan
2023 U.S. Open Previous Qualification
Many golfers have already qualified for the 2023 U.S. Open prior to Monday's qualification. Three qualification rounds were held last week in England, Japan, and Texas, with 18 golfers securing a spot in the major event.
The following are the previous U.S. Open qualifications:
Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England: 84 players, 7 qualifying spots
Qualified
- Deon Germishuys (-10)
- David Horsey (-9)
- Wilco Nienaber
- Ross Fisher
- Matthieu Pavon (-8)
- Jens Dantorp
- Alejandro Del Rey
Ibaraki Golf Club (West Course), Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan: 29 players, 3 qualifying spots
Qualified
- Gunn Charoenkul (-14)
- Ryutaro Nagano (-11)
- Ryo Ishikawa (-9)
Last Monday Qualification
Northwood Club and Bent Tree Country Club, Dallas, TX: 120 players, 8 qualifying spots
- Carson Young (-16)
- Austin Eckroat (-11)
- Brent Grant (-10)
- Paul Haley (-9)
- Sergio Garcia
- Roger Sloan
- Jacob Solomon (-8)
- Hank Lebioda