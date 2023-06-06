Who qualified for the 2023 U.S. Open? Final qualifying results from ‘golf’s longest day’ explored

The U.S. Open qualification on Monday saw hundreds of golfers fight to make the most of their chance to qualify for the year's third major. During 'Golf's Longest Day,' 878 golfers battled on a 36-hole course at 10 separate locations to fill the 64 remaining spots in the 2023 U.S. Open.

13 amateur golfers made the cut after the hectic day was over. Matt Wolff withdrew from the competition before it began, and numerous well-known players were unable to obtain a spot.

The following golfers qualified for the 2023 U.S. Open

Tacoma Country & Golf Club, Lake Wood, Wash.: 53 players, 2 qualifying spots

Qualified

Jesse Schutte (-3)

Alexander Yang (a)

Lambton Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Ontario: 27 players, 3 qualifying spots

Qualified

Ryan Gerard (-11)

Vincent Norrman (-8)

Ryan Armour (-7)

Hillcrest Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.: 89 players, 5 qualifying spots

Qualified

Omar Morales (-12)

Barclay Brown (-10)

David Puig

Pine Tree Golf Club, Boynton Beach, Fla.: 51 players, 3 qualifying spots

Qualified

Austen Truslow (-5)

Brendan Valdes (a) (-3)

Carlos Ortiz (-2) (Playoff)

Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Ga.: 43 players, 3 qualifying spots

Qualified

Gordon Sargent (a) (-13)

Kyle Mueller (-11)

JJ Gray

Woodmont Country Club (North), Rockville, Md.: 60 players, 4 qualifying spots

Qualified

Karl Vilips (a) (-4)

Isaac Simmons (a)

Sebastian Munoz (-3) (Playoff)

Michael Brennan (a) (-3) (Playoff)

Canoe Brook Country Club, Summit, N.J.: 67 players, 4 qualifying spots

Qualified

Michael Thorbjornsen (a) (-8)

Berry Henson (-7)

Christian Cavaliere (a) (-6)

Andrew Svoboda (-5) (Playoff)

Lakes Golf & Country Club/Brookside Golf & C.C., Columbus, Ohio: 103 players, 11 qualifying spots

Qualified

Olin Brown Jr. (-11)

Davis Thompson (-10)

Eric Cole (-9)

Nicolas Echavarria

Corey Pereira

Luke List

Stewart Cink

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Streelman (-8) (Playoff)

Nick Dunlap (a) (Playoff)

David Nyfjall (a) (Playoff)

Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio: 75 players, 5 qualifying spots

Qualified

Sam Stevens (-13)

Taylor Pendrith (-10)

Nick Hardy (-8)

Dylan Wu (-7) (Playoff)

Alex Schaake (-7) (Playoff)

Old Chatham Golf Club, Durham, N.C.: 76 players, 5 qualifying spots

Qualified

Yuto Katsuragawa (-12)

Paul Barjon (-11)

McClure Meissner

Frankie Capan

2023 U.S. Open Previous Qualification

Many golfers have already qualified for the 2023 U.S. Open prior to Monday's qualification. Three qualification rounds were held last week in England, Japan, and Texas, with 18 golfers securing a spot in the major event.

The following are the previous U.S. Open qualifications:

Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England: 84 players, 7 qualifying spots

Qualified

Deon Germishuys (-10)

David Horsey (-9)

Wilco Nienaber

Ross Fisher

Matthieu Pavon (-8)

Jens Dantorp

Alejandro Del Rey

Ibaraki Golf Club (West Course), Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan: 29 players, 3 qualifying spots

Qualified

Gunn Charoenkul (-14)

Ryutaro Nagano (-11)

Ryo Ishikawa (-9)

Last Monday Qualification

Northwood Club and Bent Tree Country Club, Dallas, TX: 120 players, 8 qualifying spots

Carson Young (-16)

Austin Eckroat (-11)

Brent Grant (-10)

Paul Haley (-9)

Sergio Garcia

Roger Sloan

Jacob Solomon (-8)

Hank Lebioda

