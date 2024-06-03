Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Griffin and Maverick McNealy qualified for the 2024 Open Championship from the RBC Canadian Open. The trio earned their spots after stellar performances at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

The 2024 Open Championship will be the fourth Major of the year and will be held at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland, from July 18 to 21, 2024. Let's take a look at the three players who qualified for the fourth Major of the year:

Players who qualified for the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon from the RBC Canadian Open

#1 Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin finished second in the tournament and booked his place at the 2024 Open Championship. Griffin has performed consistently in the 2024 season. He had four top-20 finishes in the last six starts. The 28-year-old came to the RBC Canadian Open after a withdrawal at Valhalla and a missed cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Trending

Ben Griffin of the United States (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Griffin also clinched a spot at the upcoming signature event in the Memorial Tournament. He had an eye appointment regarding five retinal holes on Tuesday but might have to reschedule to participate in the Memorial. Griffin talked about how rapidly fortunes can turn in golf (via PGA Tour):

"The golf swing's so finicky. I think Rory was talking about how he found something in his swing yesterday after his round (Friday) and things kind of clicked. I feel like that's kind of the same with me. It can get off a little bit and all it takes is something small."

On Monday, Griffin is set to play in the US Open final Qualifier at Cherry Hill Club in Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada.

#2 Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes was tied at T2 after the third round at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. However, three bogeys on the 9th, 13th and 14th holes ended his title hopes. The Canadian finished with a score of 64-69-67-70 to tie at T7 with Ryan Fox and Maverick McNealy.

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Hughes after qualifying for the Open Championship said:

"It's always great to get a major start under your belt and to play at Troon, I've played there before and it's a really fun golf course. I’m looking forward to getting there in July."

He came to the tournament after a T6 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship and a missed cut at the PGA Championship, the second Major of the year. This was his fifth top-25 finish in the 2024 season.

#3 Maverick McNealy

Maverick McNealy carded a 4-over 74 in the first round at the RBC Canadian Open and his chances to make it to the weekend look slim. However, he scored 65 in the second round to make the cut and then 66 and 65 in the final two rounds to finish tied at T7.

Maverick McNealy at RBC Canadian Open - Round One (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The T7 finish was his sixth top-25 and third consecutive top-25 finish this season. He will be playing at the Open Championship for the second time. The 28-year-old played for the first time in 2017 at Royal Birkdale where he failed to make the cut.