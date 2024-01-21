Who is the richest female golfer? Exploring the Top 5 highest earning golfers in Women’s Golf 

Golf is one of the richest sports on the planet, and the prize money offered for all events of top tier tours is quite impressive. Some of the most successful players in the world earn tens of millions of dollars throughout their careers.

From tournament prize money to endorsements and partnerships, there are various ways for a player to earn money. As wealthy as the sport is, it is competitive as well- be it men's or women's golf. Over the last few years, women's golf has been growing as a sport, with history being created on the LPGA Tour.

There are several notable female players with impressive wins and earnings on the LPGA Tour. Annika Sorenstam is the highest earning female golfer of all time, with career earnings of over $22 million. On that note, here are the 5 highest earning female golf players in the world.

5 highest earning female golfers in the world

1. Annika Sorenstam- $22,583,693 in career earnings

According to LPGA.com, Annika Sorenstam has earned $22,583,693 over her entire career through tournament wins, making her the highest earning golf player in the world. She is also considered as one of the best female players of all time. Turning pro in 1992, Sorentstam had a short but extremely notable career before retiring in 2008.

Sorenstam has a net worth of $40 million. Apart from winning 72 events on the LPGA Tour, she also had sponsorships from the likes of Cusick Motorsports, Rolex, Mercedes and Callaway Golf.

2. Karrie Webb- $20,293,617 in career earnings

Australian pro Karrie Webb has a net worth of $15 million. Webb turned pro in 1994 and has since then racked up 41 victories on the LPGA Tour including 7 Majors. According to LPGA.com, Webb has earned $20,293,617 in career earnings so far.

3. Cristie Kerr- $20,179,848 in career earnings

Cristie Kerr ranks third on the highest earning golfers list, with total career earnings of $20,179,848. The American turned pro in 1996 and has since then won 20 tournaments on the LPGA Tour. With a net worth of $7 million, she has been sponsored by Cheerios, Mutual of Omaha and Duff & Phelps.

4. Inbee Park- $18,262,344 in career earnings

South Korean pro Inbee Park ranks fourth on the money list, with a total of $18,262,344 earned over her career. She has won 21 LPGA Tour tournaments and competed in over 300 pro tournaments. With a net worth of around $16 million, Park is sponsored by Srixon, Panasonic, Lynx and Mercedes-Benz.

5. Lydia Ko- $16,942,692 in career earnings

New Zealand pro Lydia Ko has earned $16,942,692 in the 225 tournaments she has played so far. After turning pro in 2013, Ko has had a fast rise to the top, with 19 LPGA Tour wins already under her belt. With a net worth of $25 million, she is sponsored by Hanna Bank, Lululemon and PXG.