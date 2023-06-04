Who is Rose Zhang’s caddie? 5 things you need to know

Rose Zhang has just made her debut at the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open, and she is already impressing. The youngster is currently in first place, two strokes clear going into the final round. Playing under pressure in an LPGA tournament is no small feat and helping Zhang along the way is her caddie, veteran Jason Gilroyed.

Gilroyed is on Zhang's bag as she navigates the New Jersey course. Gilroyed began his career as a caddie in the LPGA in 1996 at the Edmonton Country Club. Being a caddy for over two decades, Gilroyed has bagged (quite literally) a lot of experience on the course.

Gilroyed has carried the bag for Rosie Jones, Minjee Lee, Alison Lee and other big LPGA golfers. He joined Zhang on the bag just months after he and Minjee parted ways. Minjee and Gilroyed shared quite a few victories together over their five years of golfer-caddie partnership, including a win at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open.

Gilroyed was also on the bag for Jessica Korda, but things did not end well between them at all. The golfer fired him in the middle of a tournament and replaced him with her then-boyfriend, Johnny DelPrete. Talking about the incident, he said:

“US Open. Midway through the third round, and she fires me. It was crazy. She was mad at me. She said that she needed me to talk to her more on the course.”

Rose Zhang and Jason Gilroyed's alliance ahead of her pro debut

Despite having his ups and downs in the golfing world, Gilroyed has made himself a commendable name on the green. His alliance with Zhang started just prior to her debut on the LPGA Tour as a pro.

The pair were first introduced when Rose Zhang was playing golf at Stanford. Gilroyed's son shard a class with Zhang, and the golfer-caddie met each other over dinner. Soon an arrangement was made, and Gilroyed agreed to caddie for Rose Zhang at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Now, going into the fourth round of the Americas Open, Zhang has impressed the entire field.

“She shot 4 under pretty easily at 6 a.m. at Pebble when it was pretty cold. If I had to describe her game, it would be more a Jin Young (Ko). You know it’s going to be about precision.”

Gilroyed was impressed with the youngster's performance, who is said to be a rising star in the sport.

