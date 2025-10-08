Who’s in the initial field for Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge 2025? List explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 08, 2025 04:17 GMT
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler at the Hero World Challenge 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

The much-anticipated Tiger Woods Hero World Challenge is still two months away, but the build-up has started. The initial field was announced on Tuesday, October 7, based on the OWGR.

The Hero World Challenge will be played from December 4 to 7 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. The non-official event will feature 20 players competing for a purse of $5 million.

On Tuesday, 17 names were announced based on the OWGR as of the last week of August. The list features the defending champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Besides, the field includes many names from the Ryder Cup squads, such as Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, and captain Keegan Bradley.

also-read-trending Trending

From Team Europe, the Hero World Challenge field has Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre, and Sepp Straka. Corey Conners and Hideki Matsuyama, from last year's International team at the Presidents Cup, are also in the field.

The final three names will be announced in the upcoming weeks. However, the chances of Tiger Woods being one of them are quite slim. It will be interesting to see who fills the last three spots at Albany.

Here's a look at the initial field for the Hero World Challenge 2025:

  • Scottie Scheffler (USA) (1)
  • Xander Schauffele (USA) (3)
  • Justin Thomas (USA) (5)
  • J.J. Spaun (USA) (7)
  • Robert MacIntyre (Scotland) (9)
  • Harris English (USA) (10)
  • Keegan Bradley (USA) (11)
  • Justin Rose (England) (12)
  • Sepp Straka (Austria) (13)
  • Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) (16)
  • Cameron Young (USA) (20)
  • Patrick Cantlay (USA) (21)
  • Sam Burns (USA) (22)
  • Corey Conners (Canada) (24)
  • Chris Gotterup (USA) (26)
  • Wyndham Clark (USA) (27)
  • Brian Harman (USA) (28)
  • TBA – Tournament Exemption
  • TBA – Tournament Exemption
  • TBA – Tournament Exemption
Past Champions at the Hero World Challenge explored ft. Tiger Woods

Here's a look at the past champion at the Hero World Challenge:

  • 2024: Scottie Scheffler (2)
  • 2023: Scottie Scheffler (1)
  • 2022: Viktor Hovland (2)
  • 2021: Viktor Hovland (1)
  • 2020: Cancelled
  • 2019: Henrik Stenson (1)
  • 2018: Jon Rahm (1)
  • 2017: Rickie Fowler (1)
  • 2016: Hideki Matsuyama (1)
  • 2015: Bubba Watson (1)
  • 2014: Jordan Spieth (1)
  • 2013: Zach Johnson (1)
  • 2012: Graeme McDowell (2)
  • 2011: Tiger Woods (5)
  • 2010: Graeme McDowell (1)
  • 2009: Jim Furyk (1)
  • 2008: Vijay Singh (1)
  • 2007: Tiger Woods (4)
  • 2006: Tiger Woods (3)
  • 2005: Luke Donald (1)
  • 2004: Tiger Woods (2)
  • 2003: Davis Love III (2)
  • 2002: Pádraig Harrington (1)
  • 2001: Tiger Woods (1)
  • 2000 (Dec): Davis Love III (1)
  • 2000 (Jan): Tom Lehman (1)
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

