Who is Sami Valimaki's Caddie? Exploring all about Kyle 'Roachy' Roadley

Sami Valimaki recently recorded his second DP World Tour title after defeating Jorge Campillo in a playoff match to win the Qatar Masters. At Doha Golf Club, his bag was carried by Kyle 'Roachy' Roadley.

As per Roadley's LinkedIn, the Australian caddie had been associated with the European tour since 1998. He had been the bagman of fellow Aussie golfer Richard Green, Belgian golfer Nicolas Colsaerts, German golfer Marcel Siem, Ryder Cup winners such as Pierre Fulke and Tyrrell Hatton, and many others.

However, in a caddying career of over 20 years, the win alongside Sami Valimaki was Kyle 'Roachy' Roadley's first in 21 years.

While speaking to Golf Monthly, Roadley said,

"After 21 years that's my first win. It's not something I'm overly proud of, I've been at the job for a long, long time I've lost playoffs, I've finished second, I've bogeyed the last to miss playoffs, and all that sort of thing."

Kyle 'Roachy' Roadley described Sami Valimaki's win as something he had been waiting for the "last 20 odd years". He praised the Finnish golfer and said he would not forget the moment for quite some time.

He recalled how he got associated with the 2023 Qatar Masters champion. He shared that one of his fellow caddies shared that Valimaki had been looking for a caddie last year and praised the Finnish golfer saying that he'll be a great talent in the future.

"I was sort of available at the time and was told by one of the other caddies that I should get hold of him because the kid’s gonna be a real talent," Roadley said.

Kyle 'Roachy' Roadley praised the "course management" skills of Sami Valimaki and added that the Finnish golfer was pretty young and had a great future ahead of him. Golf Monthly quoted him as saying,

"He has quite a hell of an amount of course management already which makes my job quite easy to be honest. The kid's just turned 22 and he's got a big, big future ahead of him, he’s such a good ball striker."

What is inside Sami Valimaki's bag that Kyle 'Roachy' Roadley carries?

A Golfer's equipment are sort of their weapon on the golf course. The quality of equipment does affect a player's performance.

Sami Valimaki also used some top-quality equipment at the 2023 Qatar Masters. Let's look at what his caddie Kyle 'Roachy' Roadley carried on his shoulder at Doha Golf Club:

Driver - TaylorMade SIM of 9 degrees with Aldila Xtorsion Green 60 TX shaft

TaylorMade SIM of 9 degrees with Aldila Xtorsion Green 60 TX shaft 3-wood - TaylorMade SIM of 15 degrees with Mitsubishi Tensei AV 75 TX

TaylorMade SIM of 15 degrees with Mitsubishi Tensei AV 75 TX Hybrid - TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue

TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue Utility Iron - TaylorMade P790 (2)

TaylorMade P790 (2) Irons - TaylorMade P7MC 4-PW with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

TaylorMade P7MC 4-PW with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wedges - TaylorMade MG2 of 50 and 54 degrees, and MG Hi-Toe (58 degrees) with KBS Tour 130 X

TaylorMade MG2 of 50 and 54 degrees, and MG Hi-Toe (58 degrees) with KBS Tour 130 X Putter - TaylorMade Spider X Copper

TaylorMade Spider X Copper Ball - TaylorMade TP5x

TaylorMade TP5x Shoes - FootJoy

Sami Valimaki's first victory on the DP World Tour came in 2020 when he defeated Brandon Stone to win the Oman Open.