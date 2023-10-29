How much did Sami Valimaki win at the 2023 Qatar Masters? Prize money payout explored

Sami Valimaki defeated Spanish golfer Jorge Campillo in a playoff at Doha Golf Club to win the 2023 Qatar Masters after a spectacular final-round comeback. For all of Sunday's play, Valimaki lagged behind his opponent and didn't take the lead until he made a birdie on the 71st hole of the week. With this win, Valimaki earned a whopping amount of €637,500 in addition to clinching his second European Tour trophy.

In addition to the enormous prize money, golfers competed in Doha to earn ranking points in the competition, which was the final DP World Tour counting event.

How much did the golfers earn at the 2023 Qatar Masters?

While Sami Valimaki got to earn a huge amount in the competition, others also got their share at the Doha Golf Club event. The runner-up of the Qatar Masters, Jorge Campillo, earned €390,311.62. Nacho Elvira and Scott Jamieson, who finished in the T3 position, earned €200,478.24 each.

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the 2023 Qatar Masters:

Winner: Sami VALIMAKI - €637,500

2: Jorge CAMPILLO- €390,311.62

T3: Nacho ELVIRA- €200,478.24

T3: Scott JAMIESON- €200,478.24

5: Jordan SMITH - €150,447.39

T6: Joshua GRENVILLE-WOOD - €106,448.62

T6: Robert MACINTYRE - €106,448.62

T6: Santiago TARRIO - €106,448.62

T9: Sean CROCKER - €64,697.11

T9: Tom MCKIBBIN - €64,697.11

T9: Thorbjørn OLESEN - €64,697.11

T9: Aaron RAI - €64,697.11

T9: Jason SCRIVENER - €64,697.11

T9: Matt WALLACE - €64,697.11

15: Thomas AIKEN - €52,159.83

T16: Ewen FERGUSON - €46,056.77

T16: Daniel HILLIER - €46,056.77

T16: Rasmus HØJGAARD - €46,056.77

T16: Daan HUIZING - €46,056.77

T16: Pablo LARRAZÁBAL - €46,056.77

T21: Wil BESSELING - €38,498.92

T21: Ryo HISATSUNE - €38,498.92

T21: Niklas LEMKE - €38,498.92

T21: Edoardo MOLINARI - €38,498.92

T21: Tapio PULKKANEN - €38,498.92

T21: Kalle SAMOOJA - €38,498.92

T27: Nicolas COLSAERTS - €31,579.76

T27: Alejandro DEL REY - €31,579.76

T27: Zander LOMBARD - €31,579.76

T27: Yannik PAUL - €31,579.76

T27: Eddie PEPPERELL - €31,579.76

T27: Antoine ROZNER - €31,579.76

T27: Adrien SADDIER - €31,579.76

T34: Stephen GALLACHER - €26,789.57

T34: Kristian Krogh JOHANNESSEN - €26,789.57

T36: Ross FISHER - €22,709.04

T36: Rikuya HOSHINO - €22,709.04

T36: Alexander KNAPPE - €22,709.04

T36: Thriston LAWRENCE - €22,709.04

T36: Richie RAMSAY - €22,709.04

T36: Jayden SCHAPER - €22,709.04

T36: Andy SULLIVAN - €22,709.04

T36: Jeunghun WANG - €22,709.04

T44: Kazuki HIGA - €18,805.92

T44: Jeff WINTHER - €18,805.92

T44: Fabrizio ZANOTTI - €18,805.92

T47: Aaron COCKERILL - €15,612.46

T47: David LAW - €15,612.46

T47: Matthieu PAVON - €15,612.46

T47: Marcel SCHNEIDER - €15,612.46

T47: Sebastian SÖDERBERG - €15,612.46

T47: Daniel VAN TONDER - €15,612.46

53: Joakim LAGERGREN - €13,128.66

T54: Hennie DU PLESSIS - €12,241.59

T54: Lukas NEMECZ - €12,241.59

T56: Matthew BALDWIN - €11,354.52

T56: Deon GERMISHUYS - €11,354.52

T56: Marcus KINHULT - €11,354.52

59: Guido MIGLIOZZI - €10,644.86

60: John CATLIN - €10,290.03

T61: James MORRISON - €9,757.79

T61: Alvaro QUIROS - €9,757.79

T63: Rafa CABRERA BELLO - €8,870.72

T63: Todd CLEMENTS - €8,870.72

T63: Angel HIDALGO - €8,870.72

66: Simon FORSSTRÖM - €8,870.72