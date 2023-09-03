Who is Scottish sensation Connor Graham? All about the Walker Cup history-maker

Connor Graham has been making impeccable waves in the Walker Cup by delivering an exceptional performance in the opening session. The 16-year-old is the youngest player in Walker Cup history and has provided a great start to the GB&I team.

Graham has had a spectacular season this year and is turning out to be a proficient golfer. He won the Scottish Men's Open Championship while ranking 5th in the European Young Masters. His performance in these events enabled his selection for the 49th edition of the Walker Cup.

The young prodigy also won the 2022 R&A Junior Open and has established himself as a future professional golfer. Interestingly, Graham picked up the golfing skills very early in his life. His father, Stuart Graham was a professional golfer at Dunbar while boasting a plus handicap.

Additionally, Connor's siblings are also aspiring golfers and have been familiar faces at their home club in Blairgowrie. Connor also competed with his older brother in the Scottish Men's Open and beat him in the final round.

Connor Graham hails from the infamous Blairgowrie region where he has learned under prominent golfers like Justin Rose. Interestingly, Connor has a bright future and can wrap up his high school journey with an exceptional season while pursuing one of the best universities in the USA.

Connor Graham believes playing in the Walker Cup is a 'great experience'

The Walker Cup is undoubtedly one of the biggest events of Amateur Golf. Connor Graham showcased his potential on the biggest stage and provided a massive upset to the much stronger Team USA. Team USA featured World No.1 ranked amateur Gordon Sargent who was accompanied by the 2023 US Amateur winner Nick Dunlap.

Graham and Calum completed 16 holes at 6-under par, without a single bogey. The 16-year-old was ecstatic and shared his excitement via Scotsman.com.

“Yeah, it was a great experience."

He added,

“It was quite nerve wracking at the start of the round, but I tried to get in the flow and play some good golf.”

Connor Graham capitalized on Team USA's missed swings to give his team a commanding 3-1 lead at the start of the first session. However, in order to cause a big shock against the favorites, Team GB&I must maintain their momentum.

Expand Tweet

Connor Graham capitalized on Team USA's missed swings to give his team a commanding 3-1 lead at the start of the first session. However, in order to cause a big shock against the favorites, Team GB&I must maintain their momentum.