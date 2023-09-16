Who is Sebastian Söderberg? 5 things you need to know about the DP World Tour star

Sweden's Sebastian Söderberg carded a low 8-under 64 on Friday, September 15, to jump 32 spots and take the joint lead at the BMW PGA Championship after 36 holes. He is tied with fellow countryman Ludvig Aberg at 10-under after two rounds.

Söderberg began the round with a bogey on the first hole. However, it was his lone bogey, as he sank seven birdies in the remaining holes before ending the day with an Eagle. This was the second-best round on Friday, just one stroke behind Bill Horschel.

Born on September 19, 1990, in Eksjö, in Småland, Sweden, Söderberg played golf at Delsjö Golf Club in Gothenburg while growing up.

The 33-year-old Swede has had a great run so far and has turned everyone's focus towards him. Here we will delve into five things to know about the BMW PGA Championship 36-hole joint leader.

Five things to know about Sebastian Söderberg

1) Successful Amaturer career

Söderberg had a successful amateur career, winning several tournaments. He attended Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, from 2009 to 2013, where he played college golf and secured two titles. He achieved a ranking as high as 51st in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Here's a look at his wins as an amateur:

2008: Carin Koch Junior Open

2009: Chalmers Junior Open , Carl Pettersson Hovs Junior Open

2010: Carl Pettersson Hov's Junior Open

2012: Furman Intercollegiate

2013: Insperity ASU Invitational

2) Represented Sweden in the Amateur Team Championships

He also represented the Sweden team during their successful campaign at the 2008 European Boys' Team Championship at Bled Golf Club, Slovenia. He also represented the country twice at the European Amateur Team Championship in 2011 and 2013.

2) Turned Professional in 2013

The Gothenburg native turned professional in 2013 and won two titles, the Willis Masters and the Actona PGA Championships, in the Nordic Golf League. The following year, he played all three stages of the European Tour qualifying school and finished 39th, which earned him membership on the Challenge Tour for 2015.

3) Won the Omega European Masters 2019

Sebastian Söderberg with the trophy following his victory in the playoff during Day Four of the Omega European Masters 2019

The 2019 Omega European Masters win was the highest point of Söderberg's career, as he was able to triumph here amid a strong field. He finished the four days at 14-under 266 and ended up in a five-man playoff. He just needed one extra hole to beat then-PGA Tour FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy, Lorenzo Gagli, Andrés Romero, and Kalle Samooja.

4) Six professional titles so far

The 33-year-old Swede has claimed six professional titles in his career so far. While he has won just one on the European Tour, the other three victories have come on the Nordic Golf League and the remaining two on the Challenge Tour. Here are the golfer's professional wins:

European Tour

2019 Omega European Masters

Challenge Tour

Barclays Kenya Open 2016

Italian Challenge 2018

Nordic Golf League

2013: Willis Masters, Actona PGA Championship

2018: Lumine Lakes Open