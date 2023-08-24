Who is Sepp Straka’s caddie? All about the Austrian golfer’s bagman

Austria's Sepp Straka got off to a good start in the first round of the TOUR Championship with a score of 4-under 66. Any professional golfer, Straka included, would say that having an experienced caddie can be a big help in getting those kinds of results.

Sepp Straka works with a caddie with many hours under his belt, Duane Bock. He is a bagman with playing experience in amateur golf and about 10 years in charge of the bags of several PGA Tour players.

Most of Duane Bock's career as a caddie has been spent working with Kevin Kisner. Bock and Kisner began working together in 2015, so all of Kisner's PGA Tour victories came with Bock in charge of his bag.

Those victories came at the RSM Classic in 2016, the 2017 DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, the 2019 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, and the 2021 Wyndham Championship.

Kisner's results with Bock as caddie also include a T2 at the 2018 Open Championship and four other Top 20s in major tournaments.

Kisner and Bock stopped working together, at least temporarily, during the current season. The player was putting up a string of poor results and decided to take some time away from golf. That's when Sepp Straka came into the picture.

Duane Bock took over Sepp Straka's bag, initially for the John Deere Classic and the Open Championship. Victory in the first one and T2 in the latter for Straka may have influenced him to want to keep Bock as a caddie.

Since then, they have been together, including at the TOUR Championship, where Sepp Straka is currently playing. The balance of their work together is five tournaments, with only one cut.

In the last two events, Straka has not been able to repeat his results from his early days with Bock, but it was enough to get him to the main event of the FedEx Cup.

Sepp Straka in the 2023 FedEx Cup playoffs

The 2022–23 season has had some ups and downs for Sepp Straka, but overall it has been good. One win, two runner-ups, and three other Top 10s in 27 tournaments played (19 cuts passed) can't be named other than a good result.

This gave him a chance to play in the postseason playoffs. At the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he fared rather poorly, finishing 63rd with a score of 1-over 281. However, his place in the ranking allowed him to advance.

In the BMW Championship, he was also near the bottom of the leaderboard. He placed T37th with a score of 2 over 282.

With what he did in the first two events of the FedEx Cup playoff, Straka qualified for the last place in the Top 30. He passed with only nine points ahead of Sahith Theegala.

In the first round of the TOUR Championship, Straka won with 66 strokes. He made four bogeys, but two eagles and four birdies, three of them in a row to close the day, saved him from a score that would put him further away from the top.