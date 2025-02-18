Who are the top-ranked golfers at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld? Player rankings explored

The 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld is set to tee off on Thursday, February 20 at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico. The event will mark the PGA Tour’s return to Mexico. The contest will see a 132-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $7 million prize purse.
The WM Phoenix Open will have several big-name PGA Tour regulars among top contenders, including 5 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The event field is headlined by the likes of Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger and more. Interestingly, the Mexico Open reigning champion Jake Knapp will also return this weekend to defend his title.
Maverick McNealy, who jumped from World No.26 to No.14 with a solo second place finish at the Genesis Invitational is the highest-ranked player on the Mexican contest’s field. The 29-year-old, who lost to Aberg at Torrey Pines, is also deemed a favorite to win in Vallarta. For the unversed, McNealy has already had three top-10 finishes this season, including a T9 at the Phoenix Open. He’ll be eyeing a big finish this time around.
However, the former World Amateur Golf Ranking no.1 player will face competition from current World No.31 Bhatia and No.29 Rai. Notably, World No.75 Patrick Rodgers finished T3 at Genesis last weekend and is another favorite to watch in Mexico. World No. 43 Højgaard and No. 50 Jaeger are some other big names to watch this weekend at Vallarta.
It is pertinent to note that several big-name golfers including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have decided to sit the competition out this weekend.
2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld field rankings
Listed below is the top-50 ranked players at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld by their Official World Golf Rankings:
- 14 - Maverick McNealy
- 29 - Aaron Rai
- 31 - Akshay Bhatia
- 43 - Rasmus Højgaard
- 50 - Stephan Jaeger
Listed below is the complete field for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld:
- Anders Albertson
- Mason Andersen
- Aaron Baddeley
- Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
- Akshay Bhatia
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Blades Brown
- Hayden Buckley
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Will Chandler
- Trevor Cone
- Quade Cummins
- Joel Dahmen
- Santiago de la Fuente
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Taylor Dickson
- Jesse Droemer
- Patrick Fishburn
- Steven Fisk
- Erich Fortlage
- Ryan Fox
- Ryan Gerard
- Luke Gifford
- Gerardo Gomez
- Noah Goodwin
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Padraig Harrington
- Justin Hastings
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- José Cristóbal Islas
- Stephan Jaeger
- Takumi Kanaya
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Riley Lewis
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Matteo Manassero
- Ben Martin
- Matt McCarty
- Tyler McCumber
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Leandro Mihaich
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Kaito Onishi
- Alvaro Ortiz
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Jeremy Paul
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- Scott Piercy
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Matthew Riedel
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Jose Antonio Safa
- Isaiah Salinda
- Matti Schmid
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Hayden Springer
- Sam Stevens
- Jackson Suber
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Karl Vilips
- Danny Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Paul Waring
- Matthew Watkins
- Vince Whaley
- Tim Widing
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
More details on the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld will be updated as the event progresses.