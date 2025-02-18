Who are the top-ranked golfers at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld? Player rankings explored

The 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld is set to tee off on Thursday, February 20 at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico. The event will mark the PGA Tour’s return to Mexico. The contest will see a 132-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $7 million prize purse.

The WM Phoenix Open will have several big-name PGA Tour regulars among top contenders, including 5 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The event field is headlined by the likes of Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger and more. Interestingly, the Mexico Open reigning champion Jake Knapp will also return this weekend to defend his title.

Maverick McNealy, who jumped from World No.26 to No.14 with a solo second place finish at the Genesis Invitational is the highest-ranked player on the Mexican contest’s field. The 29-year-old, who lost to Aberg at Torrey Pines, is also deemed a favorite to win in Vallarta. For the unversed, McNealy has already had three top-10 finishes this season, including a T9 at the Phoenix Open. He’ll be eyeing a big finish this time around.

However, the former World Amateur Golf Ranking no.1 player will face competition from current World No.31 Bhatia and No.29 Rai. Notably, World No.75 Patrick Rodgers finished T3 at Genesis last weekend and is another favorite to watch in Mexico. World No. 43 Højgaard and No. 50 Jaeger are some other big names to watch this weekend at Vallarta.

It is pertinent to note that several big-name golfers including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have decided to sit the competition out this weekend.

2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld field rankings

Listed below is the top-50 ranked players at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld by their Official World Golf Rankings:

14 - Maverick McNealy

29 - Aaron Rai

31 - Akshay Bhatia

43 - Rasmus Højgaard

50 - Stephan Jaeger

Listed below is the complete field for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld:

Anders Albertson

Mason Andersen

Aaron Baddeley

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

Akshay Bhatia

Jacob Bridgeman

Blades Brown

Hayden Buckley

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Will Chandler

Trevor Cone

Quade Cummins

Joel Dahmen

Santiago de la Fuente

Cristobal Del Solar

Taylor Dickson

Jesse Droemer

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

Erich Fortlage

Ryan Fox

Ryan Gerard

Luke Gifford

Gerardo Gomez

Noah Goodwin

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Padraig Harrington

Justin Hastings

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

José Cristóbal Islas

Stephan Jaeger

Takumi Kanaya

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Ben Kohles

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

Riley Lewis

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero

Ben Martin

Matt McCarty

Tyler McCumber

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Leandro Mihaich

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Niklas Nørgaard

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kaito Onishi

Alvaro Ortiz

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Jeremy Paul

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

Scott Piercy

Aldrich Potgieter

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Matthew Riedel

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Jose Antonio Safa

Isaiah Salinda

Matti Schmid

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Hayden Springer

Sam Stevens

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura

Karl Vilips

Danny Walker

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

Matthew Watkins

Vince Whaley

Tim Widing

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

More details on the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld will be updated as the event progresses.

