Who are the top-ranked golfers at the Valero Texas Open 2025? Rankings explored

The Valero Texas Open 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, April 3, at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas. The 15th event on the PGA Tour schedule will see a stacked 152-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $9,500,000 prize purse.

The Texas Open is the final event on the PGA golf calendar ahead of The Masters. Owing to this, several big-name stars, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy, have opted to sit out the contest. Despite this, the event still features 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders, headlined by No.5 Ludvig Aberg and No.6 Hideki Matsuyama.

Aberg enters the event after taking a short break following a missed cut at The Players. The Genesis Invitational champion is one of the favorites to clinch the silverware in Texas this week. Interestingly, his rival, Matsuyama, comes from the same background. The Japanese golfer started off the 2025 season with a win at The Sentry, which remains his best result so far.

World No.11 Tommy Fleetwood, No.14 Keegan Bradley, No.15 Patrick Cantlay, and No.16 Maverick McNealy are the other top-rated golfers teeing up at the Texas Open. Meanwhile, the event’s reigning champion and World No.23 Akshay Bhatia returns to defend his title this weekend.

Apart from the top-rated players, the field will also feature stars competing to book a last-minute spot in the upcoming Masters 2025. World No.51 Ben Griffin is currently the highest-ranked player not in The Masters field list. He will tee up at TPC San Antonio in hopes of finding a positive result alongside 2019 US Open champion Gary Woodland and Three-time major runner-up Rickie Fowler.

Eric Cole, Mackenzie Hughes, Harry Hall, Matt Wallace, and Alex Noren are some other names to watch.

Valero Texas Open 2025 field rankings

Listed below is the top-50 ranked players at the Texas Open by their Official World Golf Rankings:

5 - Ludvig Aberg

6 - Hideki Matsuyama

11 - Tommy Fleetwood

14 - Keegan Bradley

15 - Patrick Cantlay

16 - Maverick McNealy

21 - Corey Conners

23 - Akshay Bhatia

31 - Tom Kim

33 - Tony Finau

35 - Sam Burns

38 - Justin Rose

40 - Denny McCarthy

44 - Daniel Berger

45 - J.T. Poston

49 - Brian Harman

More details on the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open will be updated as the event progresses.

