Who are the top-ranked players in the 2024 John Deere Classic? Full field and player rankings explored

The 2024 John Deere Classic is set to begin on Thursday, July 4 at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The field for the 30th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule of the event is set ahead of the event. The four-day event will be headlined by World No.24 and the event’s defending champion Sepp Straka.
The John Deere Classic will feature a 156-player field. Being played in its originally intended slot on the schedule, the event will feature eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Straka will join the likes of World No.28 Jason Day, No.29 Sungjae Im and No.32 Jordan Spieth, among others.
Denny McCarthy, Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston and Eric Cole are some other popular names to watch at the TPC Deere Run this weekend. Players like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are skipping the event, falling a week ahead of the Scottish Open.
Notably, last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic champion Cameron Davis has pulled out of the PGA Tour event. Patrick Cantlay and Taylor Montgomery are other names who withdrew from the event on Monday. Russell Knox, Cody Gribble and Zecheng Dou have taken the outgoing players' places.
The John Deere Classic had a Monday qualifier. Joshua Creel, Chase Johnson, Blake Hathcoat and 20-year-old Anders Larson are the four who entered the competition via the qualifiers. The four golfers will join the stacked field to compete for the $8,000,000 prize purse.
It is pertinent to note that the winning golfer will also bag valuable ranking points apart from the paychecks. Several golfers will be eyeing the points as the event falls just weeks ahead of The Open Championship at Royal Troon.
2024 John Deere Classic field
Listed below are the top-50 ranked golfers on the John Deere Classic field:
- 24 - Sepp Straka
- 28 - Jason Day
- 29 - Sungjae Im
- 32 - Jordan Spieth
- 34 - Denny McCarthy
- 38 - Cam Davis
- 41 - Lucas Glover
- 49 - J.T. Poston
Listed below are the complete field for the 2024 John Deere Classic:
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Wesley Bryan
- Jackson Buchanan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Luke Clanton
- Eric Cole
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Trace Crowe
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Kevin Dougherty
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Dylan Frittelli
- Wilson Furr
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Jr. Hale
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Ryan McCormick
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Matt NeSmith
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Sean O'Hair
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Raul Pereda
- Chandler Phillips
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Robby Shelton
- Cole Sherwood
- Neal Shipley
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Sami Valimaki
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Tracy Vest
- Camilo Villegas
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Russell Knox (IN)
- Cody Gribble (IN)
- Zecheng Dou (IN)
- Joshua Creel (IN)
- Chase Johnson (IN)
- Blake Hathcoat (IN)
- Anders Larson (IN)
More details on the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, including tee times, will be updated soon.