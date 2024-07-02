Who are the top-ranked players in the 2024 John Deere Classic? Full field and player rankings explored

The 2024 John Deere Classic is set to begin on Thursday, July 4 at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The field for the 30th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule of the event is set ahead of the event. The four-day event will be headlined by World No.24 and the event’s defending champion Sepp Straka.

The John Deere Classic will feature a 156-player field. Being played in its originally intended slot on the schedule, the event will feature eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Straka will join the likes of World No.28 Jason Day, No.29 Sungjae Im and No.32 Jordan Spieth, among others.

Denny McCarthy, Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston and Eric Cole are some other popular names to watch at the TPC Deere Run this weekend. Players like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are skipping the event, falling a week ahead of the Scottish Open.

Trending

Notably, last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic champion Cameron Davis has pulled out of the PGA Tour event. Patrick Cantlay and Taylor Montgomery are other names who withdrew from the event on Monday. Russell Knox, Cody Gribble and Zecheng Dou have taken the outgoing players' places.

Expand Tweet

The John Deere Classic had a Monday qualifier. Joshua Creel, Chase Johnson, Blake Hathcoat and 20-year-old Anders Larson are the four who entered the competition via the qualifiers. The four golfers will join the stacked field to compete for the $8,000,000 prize purse.

It is pertinent to note that the winning golfer will also bag valuable ranking points apart from the paychecks. Several golfers will be eyeing the points as the event falls just weeks ahead of The Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Expand Tweet

2024 John Deere Classic field

Listed below are the top-50 ranked golfers on the John Deere Classic field:

24 - Sepp Straka

28 - Jason Day

29 - Sungjae Im

32 - Jordan Spieth

34 - Denny McCarthy

38 - Cam Davis

41 - Lucas Glover

49 - J.T. Poston

Listed below are the complete field for the 2024 John Deere Classic:

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Daniel Berger

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Wesley Bryan

Jackson Buchanan

Hayden Buckley

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Luke Clanton

Eric Cole

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Kevin Dougherty

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Dylan Frittelli

Wilson Furr

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Jr. Hale

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Ryan McCormick

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Matt NeSmith

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Sean O'Hair

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Raul Pereda

Chandler Phillips

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Robby Shelton

Cole Sherwood

Neal Shipley

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Hayden Springer

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Sami Valimaki

Jhonattan Vegas

Tracy Vest

Camilo Villegas

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Russell Knox (IN)

Cody Gribble (IN)

Zecheng Dou (IN)

Joshua Creel (IN)

Chase Johnson (IN)

Blake Hathcoat (IN)

Anders Larson (IN)

More details on the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, including tee times, will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback