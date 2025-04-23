Who are the top-ranked players on the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field? Rankings explored

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is set to tee off on Thursday, April 24 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. The PGA Tour sanctioned event will see a stacked 158-player field compete in teams of two for the winner’s paycheck from the $9,200,000 prize purse.

The Zurich Classic falls on the PGA golf calendar two weeks after The Masters. Owing to this, several big-name stars, who missed the RBC Heritage and Corales Puntacana Championship, returns to the playing field. The event will feature 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders, headlined by World No.2 Rory McIlroy and No.4 Collin Morikawa.

McIlroy returns to defend his Zurich Classic title this weekend alongside teammate and World No.13-star Shane Lowry. The Irish friends took the title last year beating the pairing of Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in the playoffs. The champion duo returns to the contest on the back of McIlroy’s Masters win. They are currently outright favorites to win in Louisiana.

Interestingly, World No. 4 Morikawa comes into the contest alongside No.110 Kurt Kitayama. No.21 Robert MacIntyre plays with No.31 Thomas Detry, while No.27 Aaron Rai and No.28 Sahith Theegala teams up. These are the two best-rated duos after the defending champion.

It is pertinent to note that No.16 Sepp Straka has teamed up with No.183 Brice Garnett, while the Fitzpatrick brothers will once again take the tee together.

2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field rankings

Listed below is the top-50 ranked players at the Zurich Classic by their Official World Golf Rankings:

2 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Collin Morikawa

13 - Shane Lowry

16 - Sepp Straka

17 - Wyndham Clark

21 - Robert MacIntyre

24 - Billy Horschel

26 - Akshay Bhatia

27 - Aaron Rai

28 - Sahith Theegala

31 - Thomas Detry

33 - Nick Taylor

34 - Andrew Novak

42 - Tom Hoge

44 - Max Greyserman

46 - J.T. Poston

50 - Nicolas Echavarria

Listed below is the complete team list and round 1 tee times for the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (All times ET):

1st tee

8:00 am: Jonathan Byrd/Chesson Hadley, Patrick Fishburn/Zac Blair

8:13 am: Robert Streb/Troy Merritt, Chad Ramey/Justin Lower

8:26 am: Mark Hubbard/Ryan Brehm, Ben Kohles/Patton Kizzire

8:39 am: Sepp Straka/Brice Garnett, Nick Hardy/Davis Riley

8:52 am: Cam Davis/Adam Svensson, Peter Malnati/Russell Knox

9:05 am: Lee Hodges/Jason Dufner, Brandt Snedeker/Chez Reavie

9:18 am: Robby Shelton/Trey Mullinax, John Pak/Taylor Montgomery

9:31 am: Ryo Hisatsune/Takumi Kanaya, Ben Taylor/David Skinns

9:44 am: Trace Crowe/Taylor Dickson, Kaito Onishi/Rikuya Hoshino

9:57 am: Kevin Velo/Isaiah Salinda, Jordan Smith/Laurie Canter

1:05 pm: Bud Cauley/Kevin Tway, Doug Ghim/Chan Kim

1:18 pm: Jacob Bridgeman/Chandler Phillips, Sami Valimaki/Ben Silverman

1:31 pm: Joel Dahmen/Harry Higgs, Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak

1:44 pm: Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama

1:57 pm: Robert MacIntyre/Thomas Detry, Alex Fitzpatrick/Matt Fitzpatrick

2:10 pm: Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox, Adam Hadwin/Nick Taylor

2:23 pm: Matt McCarty/Mason Andersen, Chris Gotterup/Quade Cummins

2:36 pm: Matthew Riedel/Will Gordon, Mac Meissner/Noah Goodwin

2:49 pm: Will Chandler/Matt NeSmith, Jeremy Paul/Yannik Paul

3:02 pm: Cristobal Del Solar/Matteo Manassero, Angel Ayora/Alejandro Del Rey

10th tee

8:00 am: Rico Hoey/Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley/Joseph Bramlett

8:13 am: J.T. Poston/Keith Mitchell, Ryan Gerard/Danny Walker

8:26 am: Matthieu Pavon/Victor Perez, Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Erik van Rooyen

8:39 am: Michael Thorbjornsen/Karl Vilips, Rasmus Højgaard/Nicolai Højgaard

8:52 am: Shane Lowry/Rory McIlroy, Tom Hoge/Billy Horschel

9:05 am: Sahith Theegala/Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia/Carson Young

9:18 am: Frankie Capan III/Jake Knapp, Eric Cole/Sam Saunders

9:31 am: Greyson Sigg/Kevin Kisner, Sam Stevens/Max McGreevy

9:44 am: Trevor Cone/Kevin Roy, Thomas Rosenmueller/Paul Peterson

9:57 am: Antoine Rozner/Kris Ventura, Steven Fisk/Tim Widing

1:05 pm: Cameron Champ/Lanto Griffin, Beau Hossler/Andrew Putnam

1:18 pm: Bill Haas/Martin Laird, Dylan Wu/David Lipsky

1:31 pm: Henrik Norlander/Luke List, Adam Schenk/Tyler Duncan

1:44 pm: Max Greyserman/Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu/Jhonattan Vegas

1:57 pm: Si Woo Kim/Sangmoon Bae, Ryan Palmer/Zach Johnson

2:10 pm: Luke Donald/Camilo Villegas, Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney

2:23 pm: Joe Highsmith/Alejandro Tosti, Matt Wallace/Thorbjorn Olesen

2:36 pm: Hayden Springer/Nate Lashley, Vince Whaley/Anders Albertson

2:49 pm: Hayden Buckley/Braden Thornberry, Jesper Svensson/Niklas Norgaard

3:02 pm: Pierceson Coody/Jackson Suber, William Mouw/Ricky Castillo

More details on the Zurich Classic team competition will be updated as the event progresses.

