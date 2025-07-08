Who are the top-ranked players on the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 field? Rankings explored

The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 will commence on Thursday, July 10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event, co-sanctioned by PGA Tour and DP World Tour, falls a week ahead of The Open Championship. Notably, the national open will feature a stacked 156-player field, headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.
It is pertinent to note that Scottish Open became a co-sanctioned event in 2022 after decades under the European Tour. Owing to its status and placement on the calendar ahead of the final major of the year, the contest will see 32 of the top-50 Official World Golf Ranking golfers among its top contenders.
Apart from Scheffler, the $9 million-prized event will also have World No.2 Rory McIlroy, No.3 Xander Schauffele, No.4 Justin Thomas and No.5 Collin Morikawa, among its top players.
For the unversed, reigning PGA Championship winner Scheffler is the outright favorite to win this weekend in Scotland. The 29-year-old comes into the contest with nine back-to-back top-10 finishes, including wins at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament. He last played at the Travelers Championship, where he finished T6.
Meanwhile, McIlroy also starts on the back of a T6 finish at Travelers Championship. It is also pertinent to note that the Northern Irishman will be eyeing a Scottish Open win ahead of The Open outing in his home country. As for the rest of the ranked field, World No.8 J.J. Spaun comes into the contest just weeks after his US Open triumph.
World No.13 Tommy Fleetwood finished T2 at the Travelers Championship. The in-form Englishman is being dubbed a strong pick this weekend. Meanwhile, Scottish Open reigning champion and World No.14 Robert MacIntyre is another big name to watch this weekend.
South African Aldrich Potgieter, who jumped up the world rankings after winning the Rocket Classic in June, will also tee it up on Thursday. He is currently ranked 50.
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 field rankings
Listed below are the top-50 OWGR ranked players at The Renaissance Club event (Updated):
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 2 - Rory McIlroy
- 3 - Xander Schauffele
- 4 - Justin Thomas
- 5 - Collin Morikawa
- 8 - J.J. Spaun
- 9 - Ludvig Aberg
- 10 - Sepp Straka
- 12 - Viktor Hovland
- 13 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 14 - Robert MacIntyre
- 16 - Maverick McNealy
- 19 - Harris English
- 21 - Sam Burns
- 23 - Justin Rose
- 24 - Corey Conners
- 25 - Sungjae Im
- 26 - Brian Harman
- 29 - Ryan Fox
- 30 - Nick Taylor
- 31 - Daniel Berger
- 32 - Max Greyserman
- 33 - Wyndham Clark
- 34 - Aaron Rai
- 35 - Andrew Novak
- 38 - Thomas Detry
- 39 - Taylor Pendrith
- 41 - Denny McCarthy
- 42 - Adam Scott
- 47 - Byeong Hun An
- 49 - Tom Hoge
- 50 - Aldrich Potgieter
More details on the PGA Tour Scottish Open 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.