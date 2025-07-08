Who are the top-ranked players on the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 field? Rankings explored

The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 will commence on Thursday, July 10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event, co-sanctioned by PGA Tour and DP World Tour, falls a week ahead of The Open Championship. Notably, the national open will feature a stacked 156-player field, headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

It is pertinent to note that Scottish Open became a co-sanctioned event in 2022 after decades under the European Tour. Owing to its status and placement on the calendar ahead of the final major of the year, the contest will see 32 of the top-50 Official World Golf Ranking golfers among its top contenders.

Apart from Scheffler, the $9 million-prized event will also have World No.2 Rory McIlroy, No.3 Xander Schauffele, No.4 Justin Thomas and No.5 Collin Morikawa, among its top players.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the unversed, reigning PGA Championship winner Scheffler is the outright favorite to win this weekend in Scotland. The 29-year-old comes into the contest with nine back-to-back top-10 finishes, including wins at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament. He last played at the Travelers Championship, where he finished T6.

Meanwhile, McIlroy also starts on the back of a T6 finish at Travelers Championship. It is also pertinent to note that the Northern Irishman will be eyeing a Scottish Open win ahead of The Open outing in his home country. As for the rest of the ranked field, World No.8 J.J. Spaun comes into the contest just weeks after his US Open triumph.

Ad

World No.13 Tommy Fleetwood finished T2 at the Travelers Championship. The in-form Englishman is being dubbed a strong pick this weekend. Meanwhile, Scottish Open reigning champion and World No.14 Robert MacIntyre is another big name to watch this weekend.

South African Aldrich Potgieter, who jumped up the world rankings after winning the Rocket Classic in June, will also tee it up on Thursday. He is currently ranked 50.

Genesis Scottish Open 2025 field rankings

Expand Tweet

Ad

Listed below are the top-50 OWGR ranked players at The Renaissance Club event (Updated):

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Rory McIlroy

3 - Xander Schauffele

4 - Justin Thomas

5 - Collin Morikawa

8 - J.J. Spaun

9 - Ludvig Aberg

10 - Sepp Straka

12 - Viktor Hovland

13 - Tommy Fleetwood

14 - Robert MacIntyre

16 - Maverick McNealy

19 - Harris English

21 - Sam Burns

23 - Justin Rose

24 - Corey Conners

25 - Sungjae Im

26 - Brian Harman

29 - Ryan Fox

30 - Nick Taylor

31 - Daniel Berger

32 - Max Greyserman

33 - Wyndham Clark

34 - Aaron Rai

35 - Andrew Novak

38 - Thomas Detry

39 - Taylor Pendrith

41 - Denny McCarthy

42 - Adam Scott

47 - Byeong Hun An

49 - Tom Hoge

50 - Aldrich Potgieter

More details on the PGA Tour Scottish Open 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More