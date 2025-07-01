Who are the top-ranked players on the John Deere Classic 2025 field? Rankings explored

The John Deere Classic 2025 will commence on Thursday, July 3. The PGA Tour event, being played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $8.4 million purse. The event will be headlined by World No.17 Ben Griffin, who is also the outright favorite to win.

According to SportsLine, Griffin walks into the competition as the top pick. Coming off of six back-to-back top-15 finishes, the 29-year-old ace golfer will be eyeing his second win of the season at John Deere Classic. He’d earlier won the Charles Schwab Challenge in May. However, the golfer, who finished T13 at Rocket Classic, will face tough competition from six other top 50 ranked golfers in the world.

World No.25 Sungjae Im and No.28 Jason Day are the other Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) top-30 ranked golfers to watch this weekend. While Day enters the competition on the back of a strong T4 outing at Travelers Championship, Im will be looking to shake of his T61 finishing form from the same contest.

World No.43 J.T. Poston, No.45 Denny McCarthy and No.46 Lucas Glover are among other top-rated players teeing up at the John Deere Classic. Notably, last week’s Rocket Classic champion Aldrich Potgieter also tees up this week in Illinois. The 20-year-old South African golfer currently sits 49th in the OWGR after jumping 74 places from 123 after his maiden PGA Tour win.

John Deere Classic 2025 field rankings

Listed below are the top-50 OWGR ranked players at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run (Updated):

17 - Ben Griffin

25 - Sungjae Im

28 - Jason Day

43 - J.T. Poston

45 - Denny McCarthy

46 - Lucas Glover

49 - Aldrich Potgieter

Listed below is the complete field for the John Deere Classic:

Anders Albertson

Mason Andersen

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Will Chandler

Luke Clanton

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Vince Covello

Trace Crowe

Quade Cummins

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Cristobal Del Solar

Taylor Dickson

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

David Ford

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Jay Giannetto

Lucas Glover

Noah Goodwin

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Max Homa

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Ben James

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Ben Kohles

Jackson Koivun

Matt Kuchar

Michael La Sasso

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Henrik Norlander

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kaito Onishi

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Jeremy Paul

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

J.T. Poston

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Matthew Riedel

Patrick Rodgers

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent

Adam Schenk

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

Hayden Springer

Kyle Stanley

Sam Stevens

Jackson Suber

Preston Summerhays

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Alejandro Tosti

Brendan Valdes

Sami Valimaki

Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Paul Waring

Vince Whaley

Tim Widing

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated as the event progresses.

