Who are the top-ranked players on the John Deere Classic 2025 field? Rankings explored

The John Deere Classic 2025 will commence on Thursday, July 3. The PGA Tour event, being played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $8.4 million purse. The event will be headlined by World No.17 Ben Griffin, who is also the outright favorite to win.
According to SportsLine, Griffin walks into the competition as the top pick. Coming off of six back-to-back top-15 finishes, the 29-year-old ace golfer will be eyeing his second win of the season at John Deere Classic. He’d earlier won the Charles Schwab Challenge in May. However, the golfer, who finished T13 at Rocket Classic, will face tough competition from six other top 50 ranked golfers in the world.
World No.25 Sungjae Im and No.28 Jason Day are the other Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) top-30 ranked golfers to watch this weekend. While Day enters the competition on the back of a strong T4 outing at Travelers Championship, Im will be looking to shake of his T61 finishing form from the same contest.
World No.43 J.T. Poston, No.45 Denny McCarthy and No.46 Lucas Glover are among other top-rated players teeing up at the John Deere Classic. Notably, last week’s Rocket Classic champion Aldrich Potgieter also tees up this week in Illinois. The 20-year-old South African golfer currently sits 49th in the OWGR after jumping 74 places from 123 after his maiden PGA Tour win.
John Deere Classic 2025 field rankings
Listed below are the top-50 OWGR ranked players at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run (Updated):
- 17 - Ben Griffin
- 25 - Sungjae Im
- 28 - Jason Day
- 43 - J.T. Poston
- 45 - Denny McCarthy
- 46 - Lucas Glover
- 49 - Aldrich Potgieter
Listed below is the complete field for the John Deere Classic:
- Anders Albertson
- Mason Andersen
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Will Chandler
- Luke Clanton
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Vince Covello
- Trace Crowe
- Quade Cummins
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Taylor Dickson
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Steven Fisk
- David Ford
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Jay Giannetto
- Lucas Glover
- Noah Goodwin
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Max Homa
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Ben James
- Zach Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Jackson Koivun
- Matt Kuchar
- Michael La Sasso
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Henrik Norlander
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Kaito Onishi
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Jeremy Paul
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Matthew Riedel
- Patrick Rodgers
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Gordon Sargent
- Adam Schenk
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- Hayden Springer
- Kyle Stanley
- Sam Stevens
- Jackson Suber
- Preston Summerhays
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Alejandro Tosti
- Brendan Valdes
- Sami Valimaki
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Paul Waring
- Vince Whaley
- Tim Widing
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
