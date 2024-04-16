Who are the top-ranked players in the LPGA Chevron Championship 2024? Full field and player rankings explored

The 2024 Chevron Championship boasts a stellar field of 132 players. The first Major of women's golf will take place at The Woodlands, Texas, from April 18 to 21.

The tournament features 46 of the top 50 golfers in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking, who will tee off this week. This includes current No.1 Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu (2), Celine Boutier (3), and Rouning Yin (5).

It is important to note that Vu won the tournament last year and will tee off this week to defend her title. Meanwhile, Korda, who has won four back-to-back tournaments this season, is gearing up to win her second major and the first Chevron Championship.

The Chevron Championship is the first Major of the year and has a purse of $5.2 million. The tournament will start with the inaugural round on Thursday, April 18, and will conclude on Sunday, April 21. It will take place at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands.

Here is the list of the top-ranked players who will play at the Chevron Championship:

1 Nelly Korda

2 Lilia Vu

3 Celine Boutier

4 Ruoning Yin

5 Minjee Lee

6 Jin Young Ko

7 Charley Hull

8 Lydia Ko

9 Hyo-Joo Kim

10 Xiyu Lin

11 Atthaya Thitikul

12 Brooke Henderson

13 Megan Khang

14 Alison Lee

15 Amy Yang

16 Hannah Green

17 Allisen Corpuz

18 Jiyai Shin

19 Nasa Hataoka

20 Angel Yin

21 Rose Zhang

22 Ayaka Furue

23 Leona Maguire

24 Patty Tavatanakit

25 Miyu Yamashita

26 Yuka Saso

27 Linn Grant

28 Georgia Hall

29 Ashleigh Buhai

30 Carlota Ciganda

31 Ally Ewing

32 Haeran Ryu

34 Lexi Thompson

35 Sei Young Kim

36 Hye Jin Choi

37 Shinsil Bang

38 Chanettee Wannasaen

39 Akie Iwai

40 Youmin Hwang

41 Andrea Lee

43 Mao Saigo

44 Aditi Ashok

45 Sakura Koiwai

46 Maja Stark

48 Gaby Lopez

49 Jin Hee Im

LPGA Chevron Championship 2024 full field

Here is the full field for the Chevron Championship 2024:

Marina Alex

Narin An

Ela Anacona (a)

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Shinsil Bang

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Trichat Cheenglab

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Robyn Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Karis Davidson

Perrine Delacour

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Isabella Fierro

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Kristen Gillman

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Savannah Grewal

Georgia Hall

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Jin Hee Im

Mone Inami

Caroline Inglis

Akie Iwai

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

Grace Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Auston Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

So Mi Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Stephanie Meadow

Azahara Munoz

Malia Nam

Hira Naveed

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Bianca Pagdanganan

Alexa Pano

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Sophia Popov

Paula Reto

Gabriela Ruffels

So Yeon Ryu

Haeran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Megan Schofill (a)

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jiyai Shin

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Linnea Strom

Yu Jin Sung

Jasmine Suwannapura

Elizabeth Szokol

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Lexi Thompson

Yani Tseng

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Lottie Woad (a)

Chun-Wei Wu (a)

Miyu Yamashita

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Rose Zhang

Weiwei Zhang

