Who are the top-ranked players in the LPGA Chevron Championship 2024? Full field and player rankings explored

The 2024 Chevron Championship boasts a stellar field of 132 players. The first Major of women's golf will take place at The Woodlands, Texas, from April 18 to 21.
The tournament features 46 of the top 50 golfers in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking, who will tee off this week. This includes current No.1 Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu (2), Celine Boutier (3), and Rouning Yin (5).
It is important to note that Vu won the tournament last year and will tee off this week to defend her title. Meanwhile, Korda, who has won four back-to-back tournaments this season, is gearing up to win her second major and the first Chevron Championship.
The Chevron Championship is the first Major of the year and has a purse of $5.2 million. The tournament will start with the inaugural round on Thursday, April 18, and will conclude on Sunday, April 21. It will take place at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands.
Here is the list of the top-ranked players who will play at the Chevron Championship:
- 1 Nelly Korda
- 2 Lilia Vu
- 3 Celine Boutier
- 4 Ruoning Yin
- 5 Minjee Lee
- 6 Jin Young Ko
- 7 Charley Hull
- 8 Lydia Ko
- 9 Hyo-Joo Kim
- 10 Xiyu Lin
- 11 Atthaya Thitikul
- 12 Brooke Henderson
- 13 Megan Khang
- 14 Alison Lee
- 15 Amy Yang
- 16 Hannah Green
- 17 Allisen Corpuz
- 18 Jiyai Shin
- 19 Nasa Hataoka
- 20 Angel Yin
- 21 Rose Zhang
- 22 Ayaka Furue
- 23 Leona Maguire
- 24 Patty Tavatanakit
- 25 Miyu Yamashita
- 26 Yuka Saso
- 27 Linn Grant
- 28 Georgia Hall
- 29 Ashleigh Buhai
- 30 Carlota Ciganda
- 31 Ally Ewing
- 32 Haeran Ryu
- 34 Lexi Thompson
- 35 Sei Young Kim
- 36 Hye Jin Choi
- 37 Shinsil Bang
- 38 Chanettee Wannasaen
- 39 Akie Iwai
- 40 Youmin Hwang
- 41 Andrea Lee
- 43 Mao Saigo
- 44 Aditi Ashok
- 45 Sakura Koiwai
- 46 Maja Stark
- 48 Gaby Lopez
- 49 Jin Hee Im
LPGA Chevron Championship 2024 full field
Here is the full field for the Chevron Championship 2024:
- Marina Alex
- Narin An
- Ela Anacona (a)
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Shinsil Bang
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Trichat Cheenglab
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Robyn Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Karis Davidson
- Perrine Delacour
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Isabella Fierro
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Kristen Gillman
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Savannah Grewal
- Georgia Hall
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Jin Hee Im
- Mone Inami
- Caroline Inglis
- Akie Iwai
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Grace Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Auston Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- So Mi Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Azahara Munoz
- Malia Nam
- Hira Naveed
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Alexa Pano
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Sophia Popov
- Paula Reto
- Gabriela Ruffels
- So Yeon Ryu
- Haeran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Megan Schofill (a)
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jiyai Shin
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Yu Jin Sung
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Lexi Thompson
- Yani Tseng
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Lottie Woad (a)
- Chun-Wei Wu (a)
- Miyu Yamashita
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Rose Zhang
- Weiwei Zhang