Who are the top-ranked players at the PGA Tour’s 2024 Cognizant Classic? Field and player rankings explored

After the successful Mexico Open outing in Mexico, the PGA Tour heads to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for the 2024 Cognizant Classic. The event, formerly known as The Honda Classic, is set to tee off at the PGA National's Champion Course on Thursday, February 29. The four-day event will feature a 144-player field.

Unlike the Mexico Open, the Cognizant Classic is set to have a stacked field. Being played in its originally intended place on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, the event will be headlined by the likes of World No.2 Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman, who won the 2012 edition of the event, will tee up alongside several big Tour regulars including Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover and defending champion Chris Kirk.

According to the circuit update, the event will have 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for the $9,000,000 prize purse.

2024 Cognizant Classic field

Rory McIlroy is the highest-ranked player on the Cognizant Classic field. World No.9 Matt Fitzpatrick will be the second-highest-ranked player at the event. It is pertinent to note that several big names like Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Max Homa have decided to sit the competition out.

World No.16 Tom Kim, No.23 Cameron Young, No.25 Sepp Straka, No.26 Matthieu Pavon, No.29 Russell Henley, No.31 Rickie Fowler, No.34 Sungjae Im and No.36 Eric Cole are some other players to watch this weekend at the Palm Beaches. World No.27 and reigning champion Chris Kirk will also be a name to keep an eye out for at the Cognizant Classic.

Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 Cognizant Classic field:

2 - Rory McIlroy

9 - Matt Fitzpatrick

16 - Tom Kim

23 - Cameron Young

25 - Sepp Straka

26 - Matthieu Pavon

27 - Chris Kirk

29 - Russell Henley

31 - Rickie Fowler

34 - Sungjae Im

36 - Eric Cole

37 - Lucas Glover

40 - J.T. Poston

41 - Ryan Fox

42 - Min Woo Lee

44 - Byeong Hun An

46 - Justin Rose

47 - Denny McCarthy

49 - Corey Conners

Listed below is the complete field for the Cognizant Classic:

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Fred Biondi

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Jorge Campillo

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Eric Cole

Tyler Collet

Corey Conners

Pierceson Coody

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Patrick Fishburn

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Chesson Hadley

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Padraig Harrington

Russell Henley

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Højgaard

J.B. Holmes

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Chase Johnson

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

J.T. Poston

Chad Ramey

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Braden Shattuck

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

Scott Stallings

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 Cognizant Classic, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.