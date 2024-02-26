Who are the top-ranked players at the PGA Tour’s 2024 Cognizant Classic? Field and player rankings explored

After the successful Mexico Open outing in Mexico, the PGA Tour heads to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for the 2024 Cognizant Classic. The event, formerly known as The Honda Classic, is set to tee off at the PGA National's Champion Course on Thursday, February 29. The four-day event will feature a 144-player field.
Unlike the Mexico Open, the Cognizant Classic is set to have a stacked field. Being played in its originally intended place on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, the event will be headlined by the likes of World No.2 Rory McIlroy.
The Northern Irishman, who won the 2012 edition of the event, will tee up alongside several big Tour regulars including Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover and defending champion Chris Kirk.
According to the circuit update, the event will have 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The golfers will compete against each other for the $9,000,000 prize purse.
2024 Cognizant Classic field
Rory McIlroy is the highest-ranked player on the Cognizant Classic field. World No.9 Matt Fitzpatrick will be the second-highest-ranked player at the event. It is pertinent to note that several big names like Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Max Homa have decided to sit the competition out.
World No.16 Tom Kim, No.23 Cameron Young, No.25 Sepp Straka, No.26 Matthieu Pavon, No.29 Russell Henley, No.31 Rickie Fowler, No.34 Sungjae Im and No.36 Eric Cole are some other players to watch this weekend at the Palm Beaches. World No.27 and reigning champion Chris Kirk will also be a name to keep an eye out for at the Cognizant Classic.
Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 Cognizant Classic field:
- 2 - Rory McIlroy
- 9 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 16 - Tom Kim
- 23 - Cameron Young
- 25 - Sepp Straka
- 26 - Matthieu Pavon
- 27 - Chris Kirk
- 29 - Russell Henley
- 31 - Rickie Fowler
- 34 - Sungjae Im
- 36 - Eric Cole
- 37 - Lucas Glover
- 40 - J.T. Poston
- 41 - Ryan Fox
- 42 - Min Woo Lee
- 44 - Byeong Hun An
- 46 - Justin Rose
- 47 - Denny McCarthy
- 49 - Corey Conners
Listed below is the complete field for the Cognizant Classic:
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Fred Biondi
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Jorge Campillo
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Eric Cole
- Tyler Collet
- Corey Conners
- Pierceson Coody
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Patrick Fishburn
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Chesson Hadley
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Padraig Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Højgaard
- J.B. Holmes
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chase Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- J.T. Poston
- Chad Ramey
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Braden Shattuck
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- Scott Stallings
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 Cognizant Classic, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.