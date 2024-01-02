Who are the top-ranked players on The Sentry 2024 field? OWGR rankings explored

The Sentry 2024 is set to tee off on Thursday, January 4, at the Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii. The event will feature a 59-player field headlined by Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and more. The event, being played in its originally intended slot, will tee off the 2024 PGA Tour season.

The Sentry, formerly known as the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is an invite-only event. The three-day Hawaiian outing will feature only PGA Tour winners from last year and the top 50 finishers in the prior season's FedEx Cup points list. The event doesn’t have an alternate list and features one of the most stacked fields on the Tour.

The Sentry 2024 player rankings

Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the highest-rated player on The Sentry field. He is followed by the 2023 FedEx Cup winner and World No. 4 Viktor Hovland. No. 5 Patrick Cantlay, No. 6 Xander Schauffele, No. 7 Max Homa, No. 8 Matt Fitzpatrick, No. 9 Brian Harman, and No. 10 Wyndham Clark are the other top-rated players on the field.

Expand Tweet

Notably, the event features 38 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players on the field. No. 11 Tom Kim, No. 12 Tyrrell Hatton, No. 13 Collin Morikawa, No. 14 Tommy Fleetwood, No. 15 Jordan Spieth, No. 16 Keegan Bradley, No. 18 Sepp Straka, No. 19 Jason Day, and No. 20 Tony Finau complete the top 20 ranked players list.

Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in The Sentry 2024 field:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

4 - Viktor Hovland

5 - Patrick Cantlay

6 - Xander Schauffele

7 - Max Homa

8 - Matt Fitzpatrick

9 - Brian Harman

10 - Wyndham Clark

11 - Tom Kim

12 - Tyrrell Hatton

13 - Collin Morikawa

14 - Tommy Fleetwood

15 - Jordan Spieth

16 - Keegan Bradley

18 - Sepp Straka

19 - Jason Day

20 - Tony Finau

21 - Sam Burns

22 - Cameron Young

23 - Rickie Fowler

24 - Russell Henley

27 - Sungjae Im

29 - Ludvig Aberg

30 - Lucas Glover

31 - Kurt Kitayama

32 - Sahith Theegala

34 - Denny McCarthy

35 - Corey Conners

36 - Justin Rose

37 - Emiliano Grillo

40 - Harris English

41 - Eric Cole

42 - Cameron Davis

43 - J.T. Poston

45 - Adam Schenk

46 - Hideki Matsuyama

47 - Si Woo Kim

49 - Adam Hadwin

Apart from the top 50-ranked names, players like Akshay Bhatia, Cam Davis, Nick Hardy, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge, Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Nick Taylor, Brendon Todd, Camilo Villegas, and Matt Wallace, among others, complete The Sentry field.

Interestingly, reigning champion Jon Rahm will not defend his title due to his defection to LIV Golf. Rory McIlroy is the only other eligible golfer sitting out the competition.