Who are the top-ranked players on the Truist Championship 2025 field? Signature event’s rankings explored

The Truist Championship 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, May 8 at Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. The sixth signature event on the PGA Tour schedule will see a stacked 72-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the whopping $20 million prize purse.

Ad

The Truist Championship falls on the PGA golf calendar opposite the Myrtle Beach Classic, a week ahead of the PGA Championship. Owing to this and the event’s signature event status, several big-name stars will line up for the contest. The event will feature 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders, headlined by World No.2 Rory McIlroy and No.3 Xander Schauffele.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy won the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club last year, while Schauffele finished runner-up. The Northern Irishman returns to defend his title this weekend on the back of his Masters win. Meanwhile, last years runner-up comes in with a T8 finish at the Masters and a T18 at RBC Heritage. The duo are also favorites to win the Pennsylvania competition.

Interestingly, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson last weekend, has decided to sit the contest out. McIlroy and Schauffele are instead joined by the likes of World No.4 Collin Morikawa, No.5 Justin Thomas, No.6 Ludvig Aberg, No.7 Hideki Matsuyama, No.8 Russell Henley, No.9 Viktor Hovland and No.10 Maverick McNealy, from the top-10 rankings.

Ad

World No. 46 Jordan Spieth, who recently leapt into the top-50 of the world rankings after a solo fourth place finish at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, will also tee up this weekend.

Truist Championship 2025 field rankings

Expand Tweet

Ad

Listed below is the top-50 ranked players at the Truist Championship by their Official World Golf Rankings:

2 - Rory McIlroy

3 - Xander Schauffele

4 - Collin Morikawa

5 - Justin Thomas

6 - Ludvig Aberg

7 - Hideki Matsuyama

8 - Russell Henley

9 - Viktor Hovland

10 - Maverick McNealy

11 - Tommy Fleetwood

12 - Shane Lowry

14 - Justin Rose

15 - Wyndham Clark

16 - Patrick Cantlay

17 - Sepp Straka

18 - Keegan Bradley

19 - Sungjae Im

21 - Robert MacIntyre

22 - Corey Conners

23 - Brian Harman

25 - Min Woo Lee

26 - Akshay Bhatia

27 - Daniel Berger

28 - J.J. Spaun

29 - Aaron Rai

30 - Thomas Detry

31 - Sahith Theegala

32 - Jason Day

33 - Sam Burns

34 - Andrew Novak

35 - Harris English

36 - Nick Taylor

37 - Lucas Glover

38 - Tony Finau

39 - Byeong Hun An

40 - Adam Scott

42 - Tom Hoge

43 - Denny McCarthy

44 - J.T. Poston

45 - Max Greyserman

46 - Jordan Spieth

47 - Taylor Pendrith

48 - Stephan Jaeger

50 - Nick Dunlap

More details on the PGA Tour signature event will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More