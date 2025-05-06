Who are the top-ranked players on the Truist Championship 2025 field? Signature event’s rankings explored

The Truist Championship 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, May 8 at Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. The sixth signature event on the PGA Tour schedule will see a stacked 72-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the whopping $20 million prize purse.
The Truist Championship falls on the PGA golf calendar opposite the Myrtle Beach Classic, a week ahead of the PGA Championship. Owing to this and the event’s signature event status, several big-name stars will line up for the contest. The event will feature 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders, headlined by World No.2 Rory McIlroy and No.3 Xander Schauffele.
It is pertinent to note that McIlroy won the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club last year, while Schauffele finished runner-up. The Northern Irishman returns to defend his title this weekend on the back of his Masters win. Meanwhile, last years runner-up comes in with a T8 finish at the Masters and a T18 at RBC Heritage. The duo are also favorites to win the Pennsylvania competition.
Interestingly, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson last weekend, has decided to sit the contest out. McIlroy and Schauffele are instead joined by the likes of World No.4 Collin Morikawa, No.5 Justin Thomas, No.6 Ludvig Aberg, No.7 Hideki Matsuyama, No.8 Russell Henley, No.9 Viktor Hovland and No.10 Maverick McNealy, from the top-10 rankings.
World No. 46 Jordan Spieth, who recently leapt into the top-50 of the world rankings after a solo fourth place finish at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, will also tee up this weekend.
Truist Championship 2025 field rankings
Listed below is the top-50 ranked players at the Truist Championship by their Official World Golf Rankings:
- 2 - Rory McIlroy
- 3 - Xander Schauffele
- 4 - Collin Morikawa
- 5 - Justin Thomas
- 6 - Ludvig Aberg
- 7 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 8 - Russell Henley
- 9 - Viktor Hovland
- 10 - Maverick McNealy
- 11 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 12 - Shane Lowry
- 14 - Justin Rose
- 15 - Wyndham Clark
- 16 - Patrick Cantlay
- 17 - Sepp Straka
- 18 - Keegan Bradley
- 19 - Sungjae Im
- 21 - Robert MacIntyre
- 22 - Corey Conners
- 23 - Brian Harman
- 25 - Min Woo Lee
- 26 - Akshay Bhatia
- 27 - Daniel Berger
- 28 - J.J. Spaun
- 29 - Aaron Rai
- 30 - Thomas Detry
- 31 - Sahith Theegala
- 32 - Jason Day
- 33 - Sam Burns
- 34 - Andrew Novak
- 35 - Harris English
- 36 - Nick Taylor
- 37 - Lucas Glover
- 38 - Tony Finau
- 39 - Byeong Hun An
- 40 - Adam Scott
- 42 - Tom Hoge
- 43 - Denny McCarthy
- 44 - J.T. Poston
- 45 - Max Greyserman
- 46 - Jordan Spieth
- 47 - Taylor Pendrith
- 48 - Stephan Jaeger
- 50 - Nick Dunlap
