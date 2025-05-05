Top 5 bets for the Truist Championship ft. Rory McIlroy

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified May 05, 2025 18:10 GMT
PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Top 5 bets for the Truist Championship - Source: Imagn

The Truist Championship 2025 is all set to begin this week, on May 8, at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. This is the sixth Signature event on the PGA Tour out of the eight events. Hence, the tournament has limited but prominent names in the field, with 2025 Masters Champion Rory McIlroy headlining the event.

McIlroy is coming into the Truist Championship 2025 as the favorite golfer and has odds of +400 going into the event. He is the favorite to win this week as he is the defending champion of the event and has already registered two wins in the last four PGA Tour starts, including a Major championship to complete his career grand slam.

Collin Morikawa is the second-favorite bet to win the tournament as he goes into the tournament with odds of +1400. Two-time Major championship winner Xander Schauffele is also one of the top bets at +1600, along with the Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg.

RBC Heritage winner, Justin Thomas, has +1800 odds going into the Truist Championship as he ended his winless drought of over two years just a couple of weeks back.

The Truist Championship 2025 winner will receive around $3.6 million from the total prize money purse of $20,000,000. Along with monetary benefits, the winner will get 700 FedEx Cup points, assisting him in the season-long FedExCup standings.

Truist Championship 2025 odds

Rory McIlroy will be the favorite golfer this week at the Truist Championship - Source: Getty
Here are the odds for all golfers competing in the Truist Championship 2025.

  • Rory McIlroy +400
  • Collin Morikawa +1400
  • Xander Schauffele +1600
  • Ludvig Aberg +1600
  • Justin Thomas +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Viktor Hovland +2800
  • Tommy Fleetwood +2800
  • Jordan Spieth +2800
  • Russell Henley +3000
  • Hideki Matsuyama +3000
  • Corey Conners +3000
  • Shane Lowry +3500
  • Sepp Straka +4000
  • Daniel Berger +4000
  • Wyndham Clark +4500
  • Sungjae Im +4500
  • Robert MacIntyre +4500
  • Maverick McNealy +4500
  • Keegan Bradley +4500
  • Sam Burns +5000
  • Min Woo Lee +5000
  • Jason Day +5000
  • Taylor Pendrith +5500
  • JJ Spaun +5500
  • Denny McCarthy +5500
  • Davis Thompson +5500
  • Byeong Hun An +5500
  • Tony Finau +6000
  • Michael Kim +6000
  • Keith Mitchell +6000
  • Si Woo Kim +6500
  • Justin Rose +6500
  • Andrew Novak +6500
  • Aaron Rai +6500
  • Will Zalatoris +7000
  • Brian Harman +7000
  • Akshay Bhatia +7000
  • J.T. Poston +7500
  • Ben Griffin +7500
  • Stephan Jaeger +9000
  • Sam Stevens +9000
  • Sahith Theegala +9000
  • Max Homa +9000
  • Harris English +9000
  • Thomas Detry +10000
  • Rasmus Hojgaard +10000
  • Max Greyserman +10000
  • Matt Fitzpatrick +10000
  • Lucas Glover +10000
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
  • Tom Hoge +11000
  • Ryan Gerard +11000
  • Jacob Bridgeman +11000
  • Adam Scott +11000
  • Rickie Fowler +12000
  • Nick Taylor +12000
  • Michael Thorbjornsen +12000
  • Gary Woodland +12000
  • Eric Cole +12000
  • Cameron Young +12000
  • Chris Kirk +15000
  • Austin Eckroat +15000
Amey Kulkarni

Golf writer at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Luke Koshi
