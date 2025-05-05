Top 5 bets for the Truist Championship ft. Rory McIlroy

The Truist Championship 2025 is all set to begin this week, on May 8, at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. This is the sixth Signature event on the PGA Tour out of the eight events. Hence, the tournament has limited but prominent names in the field, with 2025 Masters Champion Rory McIlroy headlining the event.

McIlroy is coming into the Truist Championship 2025 as the favorite golfer and has odds of +400 going into the event. He is the favorite to win this week as he is the defending champion of the event and has already registered two wins in the last four PGA Tour starts, including a Major championship to complete his career grand slam.

Collin Morikawa is the second-favorite bet to win the tournament as he goes into the tournament with odds of +1400. Two-time Major championship winner Xander Schauffele is also one of the top bets at +1600, along with the Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg.

RBC Heritage winner, Justin Thomas, has +1800 odds going into the Truist Championship as he ended his winless drought of over two years just a couple of weeks back.

The Truist Championship 2025 winner will receive around $3.6 million from the total prize money purse of $20,000,000. Along with monetary benefits, the winner will get 700 FedEx Cup points, assisting him in the season-long FedExCup standings.

Truist Championship 2025 odds

Rory McIlroy will be the favorite golfer this week at the Truist Championship - Source: Getty

Here are the odds for all golfers competing in the Truist Championship 2025.

Rory McIlroy +400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Justin Thomas +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Viktor Hovland +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Jordan Spieth +2800

Russell Henley +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Corey Conners +3000

Shane Lowry +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Wyndham Clark +4500

Sungjae Im +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Sam Burns +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Jason Day +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5500

JJ Spaun +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Davis Thompson +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Tony Finau +6000

Michael Kim +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Si Woo Kim +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Andrew Novak +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Will Zalatoris +7000

Brian Harman +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

J.T. Poston +7500

Ben Griffin +7500

Stephan Jaeger +9000

Sam Stevens +9000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Max Homa +9000

Harris English +9000

Thomas Detry +10000

Rasmus Hojgaard +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Matt Fitzpatrick +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Tom Hoge +11000

Ryan Gerard +11000

Jacob Bridgeman +11000

Adam Scott +11000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Michael Thorbjornsen +12000

Gary Woodland +12000

Eric Cole +12000

Cameron Young +12000

Chris Kirk +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

